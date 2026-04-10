Meade County Planning Commission - Special Meeting - Wednesday, July 29, 2026 - 4:10 PM ET

The Meade County Planning Commission will hold a Special Meeting on:

Wednesday, July 29, 2026

at 4:10 p.m. EST

Meade County Courthouse

516 Hillcrest Drive

Brandenburg, Kentucky

In the Planning & Zoning Conference Room

The Commission will conduct public hearings and action on the following matters may be taken:

• Open Bids received for Contracted Building Inspector

Any person interested in the above matters may appear at the hearing and be heard.

The meeting is open to the public.

For additional information, please contact the Meade County Planning & Zoning Office at 270-422-4676.

AGENDA

Meade County Planning & Zoning Commission

Special Meeting

Wednesday, July 29, 2026 – 4:10 p.m.

Meade County Courthouse

516 Hillcrest Drive, Brandenburg, Kentucky

(Special Meeting #3 of 2026)

NOTICE: One or more Planning Commission members may participate in this meeting by video

teleconference pursuant to KRS 61.826. The primary physical meeting location listed above shall remain

open to the public during the meeting.

1. Pledge of Allegiance

2. Call to Order

3. Roll Call

4. Old Business

• None

5. New Business

• Open Bids received for Contracted Building Inspector

6. Public Session

(Excludes items subject to public hearing)

7. Adjournment

CLICK THIS LINK TO DOWNLOAD THE AGENDA PDF