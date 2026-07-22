MPD Makes an Arrest in 7th Street Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest of a suspect in a robbery and shooting that occurred in Northwest.

On July 21, 2026, at approximately 11:56 a.m., Fourth District officers responded to the report of a shooting in 4500 block of Kansas Avenue, Northwest. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male and juvenile male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported both victims to a local hospital for treatment.

The investigation revealed that the victims agreed to meet the suspects to sell an item that had been posted online. During their interaction in the 4400 block of 7th Street, Northwest, one of the suspects attempted to take property from one of the victims. During the struggle, the suspect brandished a firearm and shot both victims. The suspect then fled the location with the property, and the victims ran into the 4500 block of Kansas Avenue, Northwest.

Fourth District detectives swiftly developed leads and identified one of the suspects.

A 17-year-old Damien Mowrer, of Northwest, D.C. was placed under arrest and charged as an adult under Title 16 with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) and Robbery.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department is currently offering a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspects responsible for this offense.

CCN: 26101640

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