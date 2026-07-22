Discover Sask Parks: July 22 - August 19

CANADA, July 22 - Released on July 22, 2026

Saskatchewan's Provincial Parks offer unforgettable experiences from the moment you enter to the moment you leave. Hiking, fishing, a day at the beach, campfires, picnics and quiet nights under the stars. These are moments made in nature, and there are lots of events that will make your visit even more special.

Here are just a few special events occurring over the next two weeks:

Lakeside Legacy Festival

July 25, Candle Lake Provincial Park

1 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Candle Lake Provincial Park is turning 40 years old. Celebrate the impressive milestone with a birthday bash full of lakeside laughs, fun activities and an evening concert with Jackfish Reunion. Learn more.

Saskatchewan Country Music Association Concert Tour

Don't miss out on an incredible Saskatchewan Country Music Association Concert Tour appearing at select Saskatchewan Provincial Parks this summer. Grab your lawn chairs, bug spray and dancing shoes for a lively evening filled with great music. Arrive before the performance for activities with Park Interpreters.

July 25, 2026 - Candle Lake Provincial Park: Jackfish Reunion

August 8, 2026 - Makwa Lake Provincial Park: Tommy John Ehman

August 15, 2026 - Buffalo Pound Provincial Park: The Kelly Bros

Cannington Fair

August 2, Cannington Manor Provincial Historic Park

1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Step back in time and watch history come to life by experiencing what village life was like at the turn of the twentieth century. Enjoy afternoon tea and treats, meet special guests, make rope, play classic picnic games and taste hand-churned ice cream. Learn more.

Sask Parks Summer Cinema

Don't miss Sask Parks Summer Cinema at five provincial parks this summer. Enjoy an outdoor movie experience on the big screen and don't forget to dress for the weather and bring blankets and a lawn chair. Join Park Interpreters before the show for hands-on activities.

August 1 - Douglas Provincial Park: Zootopia 2

August 7 - Great Blue Heron Provincial Park: Lilo and Stitch (2025)

August 8 - Blackstrap Provincial Park: Mufasa: The Lion King

August 15 - Rowan's Ravine Provincial Park: Hoppers

August 22 - Pike Lake Provincial Park: How to Train Your Dragon (2025)

Trails and Tales Festival

August 15, 2026, Buffalo Pound Provincial Park

1 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Take in the history of Buffalo Pound Provincial Park with this family-friendly event that highlights the area's rich Indigenous culture, homesteading roots and valley landscape that has long brought people together. As evening approaches, get ready for an evening concert with The Kelly Bros to close out the night! Learn more.

There are many other things to do and see in Saskatchewan Provincial Parks, to find all events visit: Sask Parks Event Calendar.

To book a campsite, visit: SaskParks.com.

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