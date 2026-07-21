Saskatchewan Celebrates Long Serving Crop Reporters for Their Contributions to Agriculture

CANADA, July 21 - Released on July 21, 2026

The Government of Saskatchewan recognized long-serving volunteer crop reporters from throughout the province during the Saskatchewan Crop Reporter Appreciation Event in Saskatoon.

The event celebrated volunteers marking 25, 30, 35, 40 and 45 years of service providing seasonal, weekly observations and field reports that support Saskatchewan's Crop Report program, and recognized them for their ongoing commitment in supporting Saskatchewan's agriculture sector.

"The work our crop reporters do often happens behind the scenes, but it makes a real difference for producers across Saskatchewan," Agriculture Minister David Marit said. "Their willingness to gather information helps keep the agriculture community informed and connected. I want to extend my sincere thanks to each of our crop reporters for their continued dedication and contribution and offer a special thank you to those being recognized for their many years of commitment and service."

Saskatchewan's Crop Report program is a trusted source of agricultural information, offering valuable insight into growing conditions across the province throughout the production season.

More than 200 volunteer crop reporters participate in the weekly report, representing agricultural regions throughout Saskatchewan. Their local knowledge and firsthand observations help deliver timely, accurate information on crop conditions, seeding and harvest progress, moisture levels and other key indicators that are relied upon by producers, industry stakeholders and the public.

"Being a crop reporter is far more than just reading a rain gauge; it comes with significant benefits and a real sense of purpose," volunteer crop reporter who received recognition for 45 years of service Lyle Ehrman said. "I truly feel this program is a vital service globally. We are not just looking at our own backyards; we are providing the raw data that feeds into a much larger, worldwide picture of food security."

The appreciation event provided an opportunity for Ministry of Agriculture representatives to recognize participants for their ongoing commitment and to celebrate the important role they play in supporting Saskatchewan's agriculture sector.

The Crop Report is released weekly during the growing season and is available on the Government of Saskatchewan website.

Saskatchewan agriculture remains a cornerstone of the provincial economy, and the Crop Report continues to be an important tool for tracking crop development and growing conditions in the province.

Those interested in becoming a volunteer crop reporter can contact the Agriculture Knowledge Centre at 1 866 457-2377 or visit: www.saskatchewan.ca/crop-report.

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