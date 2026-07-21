Global Food Security Starts at Ag in Motion

CANADA, July 21 - Released on July 21, 2026

Saskatchewan reinforces its role in agricultural innovation at largest outdoor farm expo in Western Canada.

Today, Trade and Export Minister Warren Kaeding joined Show Director and Business Development Lead Rob O'Connor to officially kick off Ag in Motion 2026. This event brings together farmers, industry leaders and agricultural experts from across the globe, showcasing what Saskatchewan has to offer. The event runs from July 21 to 23 in Langham.

"Saskatchewan's farmers, research institutions and ag-tech companies are at the forefront of innovations and farming practices that are contributing to global food security," Kaeding said. "Our province is a leader in agriculture and through our robust ag-tech and manufacturing sector, we are poised to grow the sector even further. Ag in Motion is the perfect venue to share this story and show the world just how much Saskatchewan has to offer."

The annual farm show is known for featuring the latest advancements in agriculture technology and equipment. With the event attracting more than 30,000 attendees and 550 exhibitors from around the world each year, Ag in Motion was named the Business Event of the Year at the 2025 Canadian Tourism Awards.

"The organizers and volunteers are pleased that Ag in Motion has become Canada's leading outdoor tradeshow, representing prairie agriculture technology," Ag in Motion Show Director Rob O'Connor said. "The companies that exhibit at Ag in Motion are world leaders. They continue to develop new equipment and technologies that help farmers improve their practices, making them more efficient and sustainable while producing massive volumes of safe food ingredients year after year. We are thrilled these companies choose to unveil this incredible technology at Ag in Motion."

Event organizers have worked closely with the Government of Saskatchewan and the Saskatchewan Trade and Export Partnership to welcome several international delegations to this year's Ag in Motion, including from Thailand, India, South Africa and the United States, which speaks to the strength of Saskatchewan's global network and reputation.

Many events are planned around the expo to encourage investment in the province by these international visitors, including a tour of some of Saskatchewan's leading research and development facilities, as well as a breakfast showcasing the province's leadership in agriculture technology development, innovation and commercialization.

Saskatchewan's annual agri-food exports reached $18 billion last year, the fourth-highest value on record. This demonstrates the role the province is playing in ensuring global food security for millions of people around the world.

To learn more, visit: InvestSK.ca.

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