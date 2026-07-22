Centennial Park Recreation Pool Closure 

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (July 22, 2026) – Centennial Park Recreation Pool located at 1120 Centennial Blvd., in Port Charlotte, will be closed on Saturday and Sunday, July 25 and July 26 for a swim meet. The pool will reopen Monday, July 27, 2026, at normal times.

For more information contact Joele, Recreation Supervisor at 941-681-3788 or Joele.Kirkpatrick@charlottecountyfl.gov.

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