Traffic Advisory - Edgewater Boulevard between Harbor Boulevard and Midway Boulevard Intermittent Lane Closures July 28-Aug. 14

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (July 23, 2026) – Edgewater Boulevard between Harbor Boulevard and Midway Boulevard will have intermittent lane closures along the center median 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 28 through Friday, Aug. 14 for Walker Service to install landscaping in the medians.

Travelers should allow extra time when planning to travel through this area.

The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones.

For information, contact Lisa Walker, Walker Services at 941-747-7740.

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