County Commission Public Hearing set for July 28

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (July 22, 2026) — The Charlotte County Commission has scheduled a public hearing at 10 a.m., Tuesday, July 28, 2026, in Room 119 of the Charlotte County Administration Center, 18500 Murdock Circle in Port Charlotte to consider the following resolution:

A resolution of the Board of County Commissioners of Charlotte County,

Florida approving budget adjustment and amendments to the fiscal year 2025-2026

Charlotte County adopted budget.

Interested parties may appear at the meeting and be heard with respect to the proposed resolution.

Should any agency or person decide to appeal any decision made by the board with respect to any matter considered at such meeting, he will need a record of the proceeding, and for such purpose, he may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

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