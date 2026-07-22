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San Quentin Jailblazers capture back‑to‑back gold

A team of correctional professionals from San Quentin Rehabilitation Center (SQRC) and California State Prison, Solano, defended their title at the 2026 United States Police & Fire Championships. The team earned back-to-back gold medals in the 3-on-3 basketball tournament.

Competing June 19 and 20 in San Diego, the San Quentin Jailblazers finished the tournament with a perfect 5-0 record, defeating law enforcement teams from across California to once again stand atop the podium.

The championship marks the team’s second consecutive gold medal at one of the nation’s premier athletic competitions for first responders.

The United States Police & Fire Championships bring together thousands of public safety professionals each year, offering first responders an opportunity to compete while strengthening relationships across agencies.

For the Jailblazers, the tournament was about more than basketball.

“This tournament represents the teamwork and commitment that correctional professionals demonstrate every day,” SQRC Correctional Officer A. Mahmood said. “Winning back-to-back championships is an incredible accomplishment, but representing our institutions and the correctional profession is what makes it truly meaningful.”

The team was also joined by an officer from the Milpitas Police Department.

The team:

  • Correctional Officer A. Mahmood, San Quentin Rehabilitation Center
  • Correctional Officer J. Hurd, California State Prison, Solano
  • M. Carter, San Quentin Rehabilitation Center
  • D. Garcia, California State Prison, Solano
  • M. Manning, San Quentin Rehabilitation Center
  • J. Edmond, San Quentin Rehabilitation Center
  • Officer P. Callahan, Milpitas Police Department

Undefeated Championship Run

The Jailblazers opened tournament play with a 75-54 victory over the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office before defeating the San Diego Sheriff’s Office, 75-29.

They continued their undefeated run with wins over the San Diego Police Department and the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department before defeating the San Jose Police Department, 75-50, in the championship game to secure the gold medal.

The team competed against representatives from:

  • Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office
  • San Jose Police Department
  • San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department
  • San Bernardino County Deputy Sheriff’s Association
  • San Diego Community College Police Department
  • San Diego Sheriff’s Office
  • U.S. Customs and Border Protection

San Quentin teammates M. Manning and M. Carter were named Co-Tournament Most Valuable Players for their outstanding play throughout the competition.

Teamwork beyond institution walls

While the gold medal symbolizes another successful season, team members say the tournament also highlights the partnerships that exist throughout California’s public safety community.

By bringing together correctional professionals, law enforcement officers and first responders from multiple agencies, the championships foster camaraderie, healthy competition and mutual respect among those dedicated to protecting the public.

For the Jailblazers, bringing home back-to-back championships reflects the same discipline, trust and teamwork they rely on every day in service to their communities.

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San Quentin Jailblazers capture back‑to‑back gold

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