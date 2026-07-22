Best Technology Highlights BestSolv® Engineered Fluids for Specialized Chiller and Cooling Systems

BestSolv® Engineered Fluids for specialized machinery, chiller systems, and thermal-management applications.

BestSolv® fluids support single-phase and two-phase thermal-management applications where conventional coolants may not meet system requirements.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Best Technology is highlighting BestSolvEngineered Fluids for specialized machinery, chiller systems, electronics cooling, and thermal-management applications requiring dielectric, non-flammable, and low-residue heat-transfer fluids.Best Technology does not manufacture chillers. The company supplies and helps customers evaluate the engineered fluid used within the cooling system.In a typical specialized chiller application, the BestSolvfluid circulates through a closed process loop. It leaves the chiller at a controlled temperature, absorbs heat from the equipment or process, and returns to a heat exchanger to be cooled again.Supporting Single-Phase and Two-Phase Cooling BestSolv® fluids may be evaluated for both single-phase and two-phase cooling systems, depending on the fluid and equipment design.In single-phase cooling, the fluid remains liquid as it circulates through pumps, tubing, cold plates, chambers, or heat exchangers. It absorbs and releases heat as its temperature changes.In two-phase cooling, the fluid changes phase as part of the heat-transfer process. The fluid absorbs heat by boiling, then releases heat as it condenses back into liquid form. This approach can support efficient heat transfer, but it requires equipment designed for vapor generation, condensation, pressure control, and fluid recovery.In either configuration, the system must be designed around the selected fluid.When Conventional Coolants May Not Be SuitableWater, glycol, and oil work well in many industrial cooling systems. However, they may not be appropriate near sensitive electronics, in direct-contact cooling, at low operating temperatures, or in equipment designed around 3M™ Novec™ or Fluorinert™ fluids.Water-based coolants can introduce electrical or corrosion risks. Glycol mixtures may become increasingly viscous at low temperatures. Oils can create higher pumping resistance, residue, cleanup, or material-compatibility concerns.BestSolvfluids may provide an alternative when the application requires a combination of dielectric strength, low viscosity, thermal stability, non-flammability, low residue, material compatibility, and low-temperature flow.BestSolvOptions for Specialized Cooling ApplicationsAvailable options include BestSolvZulu, BestSolv7100, BestSolv7200, BestSolv7300, BestSolv3283, and BestSolv40.These fluids may be evaluated for applications including:Semiconductor tool temperature controlElectronics and power-electronics coolingHigh-performance computing and immersion coolingAerospace and defense electronicsEnvironmental chambers and thermal testingLow-temperature process machinerySealed heat-transfer systemsSystems replacing 3M™ Novec™ or Fluorinert™ fluidsThe appropriate fluid depends on the system’s temperature range, heat load, cooling method, materials, dielectric requirements, boiling point, viscosity, and current or legacy fluid.For systems affected by discontinued 3M™ fluids, Best Technology can help evaluate exact-molecule, similar-molecule, and alternative BestSolvoptions based on the original operating requirements.3M, Novec and Fluorinert are trademarks of 3M Company. Best Technology is not affiliated with or endorsed by 3M Company.Learn more about BestSolvfluids for specialized machinery and chiller systems:Explore additional BestSolvthermal-management and heat-transfer applications:AvailabilityBestSolvEngineered Fluids for specialized cooling and thermal-management applications are available now from Best Technology.To discuss an existing coolant, a discontinued-fluid replacement, or the requirements of a specialized cooling system, visit BestTechnologyInc.com or contact Best Technology at 612-392-2414.About Best TechnologyBest Technology is a leading provider of precision cleaning and finishing equipment, BestSolvEngineered Fluids, and automation solutions for the medical device, aerospace, defense, electronics, semiconductor, research, and government industries. Based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Best Technology partners with manufacturers worldwide to deliver reliable, innovative, and compliant solutions for demanding manufacturing applications.

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