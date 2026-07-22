Best Technology Highlights BestSolv® Engineered Fluids for Specialized Chiller and Cooling Systems
BestSolv® fluids support single-phase and two-phase thermal-management applications where conventional coolants may not meet system requirements.MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Best Technology is highlighting BestSolv® Engineered Fluids for specialized machinery, chiller systems, electronics cooling, and thermal-management applications requiring dielectric, non-flammable, and low-residue heat-transfer fluids.
Best Technology does not manufacture chillers. The company supplies and helps customers evaluate the engineered fluid used within the cooling system.
In a typical specialized chiller application, the BestSolv® fluid circulates through a closed process loop. It leaves the chiller at a controlled temperature, absorbs heat from the equipment or process, and returns to a heat exchanger to be cooled again.
Supporting Single-Phase and Two-Phase Cooling
BestSolv® fluids may be evaluated for both single-phase and two-phase cooling systems, depending on the fluid and equipment design.
In single-phase cooling, the fluid remains liquid as it circulates through pumps, tubing, cold plates, chambers, or heat exchangers. It absorbs and releases heat as its temperature changes.
In two-phase cooling, the fluid changes phase as part of the heat-transfer process. The fluid absorbs heat by boiling, then releases heat as it condenses back into liquid form. This approach can support efficient heat transfer, but it requires equipment designed for vapor generation, condensation, pressure control, and fluid recovery.
In either configuration, the system must be designed around the selected fluid.
When Conventional Coolants May Not Be Suitable
Water, glycol, and oil work well in many industrial cooling systems. However, they may not be appropriate near sensitive electronics, in direct-contact cooling, at low operating temperatures, or in equipment designed around 3M™ Novec™ or Fluorinert™ fluids.
Water-based coolants can introduce electrical or corrosion risks. Glycol mixtures may become increasingly viscous at low temperatures. Oils can create higher pumping resistance, residue, cleanup, or material-compatibility concerns.
BestSolv® fluids may provide an alternative when the application requires a combination of dielectric strength, low viscosity, thermal stability, non-flammability, low residue, material compatibility, and low-temperature flow.
BestSolv® Options for Specialized Cooling Applications
Available options include BestSolv® Zulu, BestSolv® 7100, BestSolv® 7200, BestSolv® 7300, BestSolv® 3283, and BestSolv® 40.
These fluids may be evaluated for applications including:
Semiconductor tool temperature control
Electronics and power-electronics cooling
High-performance computing and immersion cooling
Aerospace and defense electronics
Environmental chambers and thermal testing
Low-temperature process machinery
Sealed heat-transfer systems
Systems replacing 3M™ Novec™ or Fluorinert™ fluids
The appropriate fluid depends on the system’s temperature range, heat load, cooling method, materials, dielectric requirements, boiling point, viscosity, and current or legacy fluid.
For systems affected by discontinued 3M™ fluids, Best Technology can help evaluate exact-molecule, similar-molecule, and alternative BestSolv® options based on the original operating requirements.
3M, Novec and Fluorinert are trademarks of 3M Company. Best Technology is not affiliated with or endorsed by 3M Company.
Learn more about BestSolv® fluids for specialized machinery and chiller systems:
BestSolv® Fluids as Coolants for Specialized Machinery and Chiller Systems
Explore additional BestSolv® thermal-management and heat-transfer applications:
BestSolv® Thermal Management and Heat Transfer Fluids
Availability
BestSolv® Engineered Fluids for specialized cooling and thermal-management applications are available now from Best Technology.
To discuss an existing coolant, a discontinued-fluid replacement, or the requirements of a specialized cooling system, visit BestTechnologyInc.com or contact Best Technology at 612-392-2414.
About Best Technology
Best Technology is a leading provider of precision cleaning and finishing equipment, BestSolv® Engineered Fluids, and automation solutions for the medical device, aerospace, defense, electronics, semiconductor, research, and government industries. Based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Best Technology partners with manufacturers worldwide to deliver reliable, innovative, and compliant solutions for demanding manufacturing applications.
Patrick O’Malley
Best Technology Inc.
+1 612-712-7690
Press@BestTechnologyInc.com
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