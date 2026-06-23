Best Technology Presents BestSolv® Engineered Fluids for Specialized Chiller and Thermal Management Applications

BestSolv® Engineered Fluids

BestSolv® fluids support specialized coolant and heat-transfer applications where standard fluids may not meet system requirements.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Best Technology presents BestSolv® Engineered Fluids as coolant and heat-transfer fluid options for specialized machinery, chiller systems, electronics cooling, and thermal management applications.Specialized chiller systems are used when equipment, electronics, or industrial processes require precise temperature control. In these systems, the coolant is not just a fluid that moves heat. It directly affects system performance, reliability, safety, material compatibility, and long-term operation.Standard coolants such as water, glycol, or oil are effective in many industrial systems. However, they may not be suitable when cooling loops operate near electronics, sensitive components, low-temperature processes, or equipment originally designed around 3M™ Novec™ or Fluorinert™ fluids . BestSolvfluids provide dielectric, non-flammable, low-residue coolant options for applications where other fluids may introduce electrical, corrosion, viscosity, residue, or compatibility risks.BestSolvFluids for Specialized Cooling SystemsBestSolvfluids may be evaluated for specialized chiller and thermal management applications that require a cleaner, dielectric, and stable heat-transfer fluid. These applications include:- Semiconductor tool temperature control- Electronics and power electronics cooling- High-performance computing and data center immersion cooling- Aerospace and defense electronics- Environmental chambers and thermal shock testing- Low-temperature process chillers- Sealed heat-transfer systems- Specialized machinery with precise temperature requirements- Systems replacing 3M™ Novec™ or Fluorinert™ coolantsIn many chiller systems, the BestSolvfluid acts as the secondary heat-transfer fluid. The chiller removes heat through a heat exchanger while the BestSolvfluid circulates through the process side of the loop, absorbing and carrying heat away from sensitive equipment or components.Fluid Properties That Support System PerformanceBestSolvfluids are useful in specialized coolant applications because they combine several important performance properties. These may include dielectric strength for use near electronics, low viscosity for circulation through pumps and small channels, thermal stability for repeated heating and cooling cycles, non-flammable performance, low residue, material compatibility, and low-temperature flow.The value comes from the combination of these properties. A fluid may transfer heat, but if it creates electrical risk, freezes, thickens, leaves residue, or affects system materials, it may not be appropriate for the application.BestSolvOptions for Thermal ManagementBest Technology offers several BestSolvfluids for thermal management, heat transfer, immersion cooling, and specialized chiller applications. Options include BestSolvZulu, BestSolv7100, BestSolv7200, BestSolv7300, BestSolv3283, and BestSolv40, depending on the system design, temperature range, dielectric requirements, heat load, and legacy fluid being replaced.For systems originally designed around discontinued 3M™ Novec™ or Fluorinert™ fluids, Best Technology offers exact molecule and similar molecule BestSolvoptions. Some applications may require a direct replacement, while others may be able to use a similar molecule fluid when the operating temperature range and performance requirements overlap.AvailabilityBestSolvEngineered Fluids for specialized chiller and thermal management applications are available now from Best Technology. To review a coolant replacement, thermal management application, or specialized chiller system, visit BestTechnologyInc.com or contact Best Technology at 612-392-2414.About Best TechnologyBest Technology is a leading provider of precision cleaning and finishing equipment, BestSolvEngineered Fluids, and automation solutions for the medical device, aerospace, defense, electronics, semiconductor, research, and government industries. Based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Best Technology partners with manufacturers worldwide to deliver reliable, innovative, and compliant solutions for demanding manufacturing applications.

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