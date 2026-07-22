Rep. Teshka: Improvements coming to Walkerton

STATEHOUSE (July 22, 2026) – State Rep. Jake Teshka (R-North Liberty) along with the Indiana Bond Bank recently announced financing assistance for infrastructure upgrades in Walkerton.

Through its Community Funding Resource Program, the Indiana Bond Bank offers direct financing for essential public projects with a term of up to 25 years. The CFR program financed a $585,000 loan to Walkerton and a $685,000 loan to the town's parks department.

"This funding is a welcome investment in Walkerton's future, supporting improvements not only throughout town but also its parks," Teshka said. "These projects will improve safety, community amenities and quality of life while attracting new residents and other opportunities to strengthen the town."

The loan for Walkerton is for the acquisition, construction, installation and equipping of street lighting, sidewalks and other related improvements. For the Walkerton Parks Department, the funding will be used for the acquisition, construction and installation of athletic fields, scoreboards, bleachers, batting cages, a pole-barn maintenance shed and landscaping improvements. The loan will also help fund updates to the concession stand and main entrance, along with other community park enhancements.

The Indiana Bond Bank provides financing solutions to help local governments and schools achieve their goals and serve their communities effectively. The CRF Program also helps Indiana communities by providing cash flow assistance, financing for essential equipment and fuel budget protection. Learn more at inbondbank.com.

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State Rep. Jake Teshka (R-North Liberty) represents House District 7,

which includes portions of LaPorte, Marshall and St. Joseph counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.