Henry County legislators: Additional state road funding awarded to local communities

STATEHOUSE (July 22, 2026) – More than $672,000 in state funding is headed to Henry County for local road and bridge projects, according to local lawmakers.

The Community Crossings Matching Grant Program, established through a 2016 law championed by House Republicans, offers funding to communities for road repairs, bridge maintenance, intersection upgrades and other infrastructure projects. Through this funding round, a total of 147 cities, towns and counties statewide received $84 million in state matching grants.

"Over the years, I've seen firsthand how investments in our roads and bridges can make a real difference for families, farmers and local businesses," said State Rep. Brad Barrett (R-Richmond). "I'm excited to see this funding support the next round of improvements and continue strengthening the infrastructure our communities depend on."

This round of funding brings the total of Community Crossings grants for fiscal year 2026 to just over $165 million for 340 communities. The next call for projects through the program will open in September.

"For many rural communities, reliable roads are essential for getting to work, moving goods and staying connected with neighbors," said State Rep. J.D. Prescott (R-Union City). "This funding will help local leaders address important infrastructure needs and ensure our roads continue supporting the people who rely on them."

"Safe and reliable roads are something families across Indiana depend on every day, whether they're taking children to school, heading to extracurricular activities or commuting to work," said State Rep. Cory Criswell (R-Middletown). "This funding will help our local communities make improvements that support the daily routines of residents and keep people traveling safely."

To be eligible for funding, smaller municipalities must contribute 20 percent in local funds, while larger communities are required to provide a 50 percent match. State guidelines also ensure that half of the available matching funds each year are directed to communities in counties with populations of 50,000 or fewer. Since 2016, the Community Crossings program has invested over $2 billion in enhancing local roads and bridges.

Visit in.gov/indot/communitycrossings to view a full list of grant recipients and learn more about the program.

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State Rep. Brad Barrett (R-Richmond) represents House District 56,

which includes Wayne County and portions of Henry County.

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State Rep. Cory Criswell (R-Middletown) represents House District 54,

which includes portions of Hancock, Henry, Rush and Shelby counties.

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State Rep. J.D. Prescott (R-Union City) represents House District 33,

which includes all of Blackford and Randolph counties,

and portions of Delaware, Henry and Jay counties.

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