Madison County legislators: Additional state road funding awarded to local communities

STATEHOUSE (July 22, 2026) – More than $2.8 million in state funding is headed to Madison County for local road and bridge projects, according to local lawmakers.

The Community Crossings Matching Grant Program, established through a 2016 law championed by House Republicans, offers funding to communities for road repairs, bridge maintenance, intersection upgrades and other infrastructure projects. Through this funding round, a total of 147 cities, towns and counties statewide received $84 million in state matching grants.

"The condition of our local roads reflects the strength of our communities," said State Rep. Elizabeth Rowray (R-Yorktown). "Local leaders will use this funding to continue making thoughtful improvements that support residents today while preparing for future growth."

Area grant recipients include:

Anderson, $970,016;

Elwood, $941,781;

Frankton, $411,847; and

Ingalls, $527,702.

"Madison County continues to grow and that means we must keep investing in the roads and bridges that connect our communities," said State Rep. Kyle Pierce (R-Anderson). "This funding will help local officials complete vital improvements that support our economy and make travel more reliable for all residents and visitors."

"Communities carefully prioritize infrastructure projects to make the most of local resources and funds," said State Rep. Lori Goss-Reaves (R-Marion). "This grant will help them complete important projects faster while making the most of local investments."

This round of funding brings the total of Community Crossings grants for fiscal year 2026 to just over $165 million for 340 communities. The next call for projects through the program will open in September.

"Every mile of road that is repaired today helps prevent more costly repairs in the future," said State Rep. Ethan Lawson (R-Greenfield). "Programs like Community Crossings give our communities additional funding to stay ahead of infrastructure needs."

"Strong roads and bridges are essential to keeping our communities connected and for supporting local businesses," said State Rep. Chris Jeter (R-Fishers). "Community Crossings grants give local governments the resources they need to make important improvements."

To be eligible for funding, smaller municipalities must contribute 20 percent in local funds, while larger communities are required to provide a 50 percent match. State guidelines also ensure that half of the available matching funds each year are directed to communities in counties with populations of 50,000 or fewer. Since 2016, the Community Crossings program has invested over $2 billion in enhancing local roads and bridges.

Visit in.gov/indot/communitycrossings to view a full list of grant recipients and learn more about the program.

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State Rep. Lori Goss-Reaves (R-Marion) represents House District 31,

which includes portions of Grant and Madison counties.

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State Rep. Chris Jeter (R-Fishers) represents House District 88,

which includes portions of Hamilton, Hancock, Madison and Marion counties.

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State Rep. Ethan Lawson (R-Greenfield) represents House District 53,

which includes portions of Hancock and Madison counties.

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State Rep. Kyle Pierce (R-Anderson) represents House District 36,

which includes a portion of Madison County.

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State Rep. Elizabeth Rowray (R-Yorktown) represents House District 35,

which includes portions of Delaware and Madison counties.

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