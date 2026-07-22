Public Input Begins On The CRTPO's Local Input Point Assignment for Projects

The Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization (CRTPO) is requesting public input on the local point allocation for projects on the draft Regional Impact and Division Needs projects lists for Iredell, Mecklenburg, and Union counties. This is the final public comment period prior to the release of the draft 2028-2037 Transportation Improvement Program (TIP). Prioritization 8.0 (P8.0) is the name of the process administered by the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) to develop the 2028-2037 TIP. The public comment period will be open until 5:00 p.m. on Friday, August 14, 2026.

Highway, aviation, bicycle and pedestrian, rail, and transit projects are all represented on the draft lists and maps proposed for Regional Impact and Division Needs local input point assignment, and can be found on the Prioritization 8.0 / 2028 – 2037 TIP Development webpage.

Residents may provide comments by email, regular mail, and verbally during a CRTPO Board meeting.

Email: email@crtpo.org





Mail: CRTPO

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center

600 E. 4th St., 8th floor

Charlotte, NC 28202





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