Stolen Property Investigation Leads to Drug, Child Endangerment Charges

NEWS RELEASE

Date/Time of Offense: Tuesday, June 16, 2026

Offense(s)/Charge(s): Felony Breaking and Entering of a Motor Vehicle (P)

Felony Larceny (P)

Two Counts Felony Obtaining Property by False Pretenses (P)

Felony Possession of Methamphetamine (P)

Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance (W)

Felony Maintaining a Dwelling or Vehicle for a Controlled Substance (W)

Felony Expose Child to a Controlled Substance (W)

Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (W & P)

Suspect(s): Andres Luis Pina, 30 Years Old

184 Mitch Road

Harmony, North Carolina 28689

Amanda Christine Wolowitz, 32 Years Old

2944 Shady Reach Lane

Charlotte, North Carolina 28214





Sheriff Darren Campbell announced the arrests of Andres Luis Pina, 30, and Amanda Christine Wolowitz, 32, following an Iredell County Sheriff's Office investigation that began after a commercial break-in in Harmony on June 16.

Deputies responded after an enclosed trailer was broken into and numerous high-value power tools were stolen. During the investigation, detectives learned the stolen tools were being sold through social media. Undercover purchases confirmed the items belonged to the victim, allowing detectives to recover several of the stolen tools.

On July 12, detectives and deputies with the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement (ACE) Team located Pina during a traffic stop. The stop resulted in the discovery of approximately eight grams of methamphetamine concealed on Wolowitz's person, additional methamphetamine in Pina's possession, and drug paraphernalia. Deputies also found a child under one year of age inside the vehicle, prompting a response from the Department of Social Services.

Both suspects were arrested and, because they are currently on probation, were ordered held without bond pending their first court appearance.

Pina is charged with Felony Breaking and Entering of a Motor Vehicle, Felony Larceny, two counts of Felony Obtaining Property by False Pretenses, Felony Possession of Methamphetamine, and Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Wolowitz is charged with Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, or Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Felony Maintaining a Vehicle for a Controlled Substance, Felony Exposing a Child to a Controlled Substance, and Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

The investigation remains active, and additional charges are anticipated.