FHAS Earns NCQA Accreditation for Utilization Management

Federal Hearings and Appeals Services

Demonstrating Commitment to Clinical Quality, Consistency, Compliance and Integrity

“FHAS operates at the point where clinical judgment, regulatory responsibility, and trust come together,” said James Bobeck, Esq., Chief Executive Officer of FHAS.” — Jim Bobeck, Esq., CEO of FHAS

WILKES-BARRE, PA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Federal Hearings and Appeals Services, LLC (FHAS), a nationally recognized provider of independent medical review, utilization management, appeals, and dispute resolution services, today announced that it has earned NCQA Utilization Management Accreditation. This three-year accreditation recognizes FHAS’s commitment to consistent, rigorous, evidence-based utilization management processes that support appropriate care decisions and comply with evolving regulatory and industry standards.

“FHAS operates at the point where clinical judgment, regulatory responsibility, and trust come together,” said James Bobeck, Esq., Chief Executive Officer of FHAS. “NCQA Utilization Management Accreditation provides independent confirmation that our processes are rigorous, timely, and grounded in qualified clinical judgment. Together with our URAC accreditations, it demonstrates that FHAS has built not only the clinical expertise to make difficult healthcare determinations, but also the disciplined infrastructure to make them fairly, consistently, and at scale. With NCQA, partners can delegate utilization management to FHAS with full confidence.”

NCQA Accreditation is governed by the Standards for Accreditation in Utilization Management developed with the assistance of representatives from the Standards Committee, the Review Oversight Committee, and input from other organizations.

“Achieving NCQA Utilization Management Accreditation demonstrates that FHAS has the systems, process and personnel in place to conduct utilization management in accordance with the strictest quality standards,” said Margaret E. O’Kane President, NCQA.

NCQA has reviewed and accredited FHAS’s Utilization Management functions only. For complete details on the scope of this review, visit www.ncqa.org.

About Federal Hearings & Appeals Services (FHAS)

FHAS is a nationally recognized provider of independent medical review, utilization management, payment integrity, legal adjudication, appeals management, and independent dispute resolution services. For nearly 30 years, FHAS has supported federal agencies, state Medicaid programs, commercial health plans, and healthcare organizations with accurate, timely, and evidence-based clinical and administrative determinations. FHAS holds multiple nationally recognized quality accreditations, including NCQA Utilization Management Accreditation, URAC Independent Review Organization (IRO) Accreditation, URAC Health Utilization Management (HUM) Accreditation, and the URAC Independent Dispute Resolution Entity (IDRE) Designation. These independent validations reflect FHAS's commitment to clinical quality, operational excellence, regulatory compliance, and impartial decision-making. FHAS operates at the intersection of healthcare, regulation, and government oversight, advancing transparency, program integrity, and trust throughout the healthcare system. Visit: www.fhas.com.

About NCQA

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA’s Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA’s website (ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make more-informed health care choices. NCQA can be found online at ncqa.org, on X @ncqa, on Facebook at facebook.com/NCQA.org/ and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ncqa.

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