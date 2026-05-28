FHAS Applauds Updated Rules for Federal IDR Process

Leading IDRE welcomes clarified process, enhanced information exchange.

We are confident the new rules will deliver a better, smarter, and more efficient IDR process.” — James Bobeck, Esq,. CEO FHAS, Inc.

WILKES-BARRE, PA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- James Bobeck, Esq., chief executive officer of Federal Hearings & Appeals Services (FHAS), a national leader in medical review and dispute resolution issued the following statement regarding today’s announcement by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services of updated rules governing the federal Independent Dispute Resolution (IDR) Process.



“FHAS commends the departments and agencies involved in the significant, multi-year effort to update and improve the regulations governing the federal IDR process. The new rules respond to comments and feedback from many parties. They continue the iterative process of building compliance with the letter and spirit of the No Surprises Act – to protect American consumers from surprise medical bills and lower health care costs for all.

“We are confident the new rules will deliver a better, smarter, and more efficient IDR process. Specifically, the enhanced regulations governing open negotiations, batching, and information exchange between parties will clarify the process and reduce the number of ineligible filings that enter the process today. The new IDR Gateway, expected to launch in phases later this year, also will drive greater efficiency throughout the IDR process.

“We have been preparing for the release of these final rules and look forward to meeting with our customers and all parties to help them understand the changes and update their IDR processes for improved compliance and optimal outcomes.”

About Federal Hearings & Appeals Services (FHAS)

FHAS is a URAC-accredited Independent Review Organization (IRO) and trusted national leader in dispute resolution, medical claims and appeals reviews, legal adjudication services, utilization management reviews, and business process outsourcing. As the industry’s premier Independent Dispute Resolution Entity (IDRE), FHAS exclusively holds the URAC IDRE designation which assess organizations on key criteria such as conflict-of-interest safeguards, decision-making integrity, data security, and continuous quality improvement. FHAS operates at the intersection of healthcare, regulation, and government programs, advancing transparency, quality, and trust in the healthcare system. Visit us: www.fhas.com. Meet with us: IDRE@FHAS.com.

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