FHAS Becomes First Organization to Receive URAC Designation in Independent Dispute Resolution

Federal Hearings and Appeals Services, LLC

Leading Independent Dispute Resolution Entity sets new quality standards for No Surprises Act compliance

Receiving the first URAC Independent Dispute Resolution Designation represents a pivotal moment not just for FHAS, but for the entire healthcare industry.” — Jim Bobeck Esq., CEO at FHAS

WILKES-BARRE, PA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Federal Hearings & Appeals Services (FHAS), a national leader in medical review and dispute resolution, today announced it has become the first organization to receive URAC Independent Dispute Resolution (IDR) Designation. This achievement adds to FHAS's existing URAC accreditations as an Independent Review Organization (IRO) and in Health Utilization Management (HUM), affirming its position as a leader in meeting the highest industry standards for dispute resolution services under the No Surprises Act.

"Receiving the first URAC Independent Dispute Resolution Designation represents a pivotal moment not just for FHAS, but for the entire healthcare industry," said Jim Bobeck Esq., CEO at FHAS. "This designation validates our unwavering commitment to delivering the highest quality dispute resolution services while ensuring fair, impartial, and efficient outcomes for all stakeholders in the healthcare ecosystem."

URAC, the independent leader in promoting healthcare quality through accreditation and innovation, developed the IDR Designation to evaluate organizations on key criteria, including conflict-of-interest safeguards, decision-making protocols, data security, and continuous improvement measures. By receiving this designation, FHAS has confirmed its commitment to meet rigorous standards for neutrality, consumer protection, and clinical review excellence in resolving disputes related to out-of-network surprise medical billing.

“URAC’s Independent Dispute Resolution Designation establishes clear expectations for fairness, transparency, and quality in how disputes are managed under the No Surprises Act,” said Shawn Griffin, MD, President and CEO of URAC. “We congratulate FHAS for being the first to earn this designation and for demonstrating leadership in protecting patients and strengthening trust in health care.”

FHAS's comprehensive suite of services—including medical reviews, appeals management, hearings, and adjudication—enhances efficiency and overhead for its clients, such as reduced appeal overturn rates, faster resolution times, and improved regulatory compliance. This designation milestone further positions FHAS to support providers and health plans in navigating the complex independent dispute landscape.

About FHAS

FHAS, a URAC-accredited Independent Review Organization (IRO), is a trusted national leader in dispute resolution, medical claims and appeals reviews, legal adjudication services, utilization management reviews, and business process outsourcing. As the industry’s premier Independent Dispute Resolution Entity (IDRE) and a leading medical claims review partner, FHAS leverages nearly 30 years of expertise to deliver fair, accurate, and timely solutions for healthcare providers, payors, federal and state government agencies, and industry vendors supporting government-subsidized programs. FHAS operates at the intersection of healthcare, regulation, and government programs, supporting payers and public agencies in delivering fair, evidence-based outcomes.

About URAC

Founded in 1990, URAC is the independent leader in promoting healthcare quality through leadership, accreditation, measurement, and innovation. URAC is a nonprofit organization using evidence-based measures and developing standards through inclusive engagement with a range of stakeholders committed to improving the quality of healthcare. Our portfolio of accreditation and certification programs spans the healthcare industry, addressing healthcare management, healthcare operations, health plans, pharmacies, telehealth providers, physician practices, and more. URAC accreditation is a symbol of excellence for organizations to showcase their validated commitment to quality and accountability.

For more information about FHAS, please visit www.fhas.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.