Univerus Acquires Microsoft Solutions Partner TrellisPoint, an IT ExchangeNet Transaction

TrellisPoint has been acquired by Univerus

TrellisPoint, a Microsoft Dynamics 365, Power Platform, Copilot, and Azure consultancy, has been acquired by Univerus. IT ExchangeNet advised TrellisPoint.

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IT ExchangeNet, a leading M&A advisory firm serving mid-market Microsoft channel partners and IT services businesses, today announced the acquisition of TrellisPoint , a Microsoft Solutions Partner specializing in Microsoft Dynamics 365, Power Platform, Microsoft Copilot, and Azure, by Univerus , a global software company focused on mission-critical software for real-world operations.IT ExchangeNet represented TrellisPoint in the transaction.Based in Cleveland, Ohio, TrellisPoint helps mid-market and growth-focused organizations align Microsoft business applications and AI solutions with the outcomes that matter most to their business. The company has implemented Microsoft business applications since 2009, has been 100 percent Microsoft-focused since 2018, and serves customers across manufacturing, construction, financial services, professional services, technology, and business services. The acquisition strengthens Univerus' growing Microsoft ecosystem and expands its ability to help organizations modernize business systems, improve operational visibility, automate workflows, and adopt practical AI through Microsoft technology."The acquisition of TrellisPoint is a strong strategic fit for Univerus," said Brad Atchison, CEO of Univerus. "TrellisPoint brings deep Microsoft expertise, a disciplined approach to implementation, and a clear focus on helping customers achieve measurable business outcomes. Their capabilities strengthen our Microsoft ecosystem and support our broader goal of delivering mission-critical software that helps organizations operate with greater clarity, efficiency, and confidence."For TrellisPoint customers, the focus remains on continuity of service, strong customer relationships, and access to the broader resources and long-term stability of the Univerus organization. The integration of TrellisPoint begins immediately, with a focus on continuity for existing customers and collaboration across Univerus' broader Microsoft ecosystem.“IT ExchangeNet understands the Microsoft ecosystem like no other M&A firm. They were methodical in the way they took TrellisPoint to market, identified a qualified group of buyers, and guided us through each stage of their process," said Chris Finnecy, co-founder of TrellisPoint.About TrellisPointBased in Cleveland, Ohio, TrellisPoint is a Microsoft Solutions Partner specializing in Microsoft Dynamics 365, Power Platform, Microsoft Copilot, and Azure. The company helps mid-market, enterprise, and growth-focused organizations modernize business systems, connect data and processes, improve visibility, and automate workflows with Microsoft technology. Guided by its philosophy of starting with "the business why," TrellisPoint focuses on practical solutions that help customers operate more effectively and strategically use Microsoft technology to grow with confidence.About UniverusUniverus is a North American-headquartered software company with U.S. headquarters in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, global headquarters in Burnaby, British Columbia, and an established international presence across Australia and New Zealand. Founded in 2019, Univerus has grown to 300+ people, completed more than 25 acquisitions, and now serves a growing base of 3,500+ clients by bringing together strong, specialized software teams across the public and private sectors.About IT ExchangeNetRanked by Axial among the top Sell-Side Technology M&A Advisors in the U.S., IT ExchangeNet is a global M&A consultancy focusing exclusively on selling MSPs, MSSPs, VARs, SaaS, and Digital Marketing agencies. The firm specializes in the channel partner space, representing Microsoft, Salesforce, ServiceNow, and Oracle partners. With an extensive buyer database of more than 90,000 IT and Digital Marketing decision-makers, IT ExchangeNet identifies strategic matches for sellers.

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