LanceSoft Acquires SynergisticIT, a Provider of High-Impact IT Talent Solutions, an IT ExchangeNet Transaction

Synergistic IT has been acquired by LanceSoft

LanceSoft acquires SynergisticIT to expand tech talent and SOW capabilities in financial services. IT ExchangeNet advised SynergisticIT in this transaction.

ISELIN, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LanceSoft , a global leader in workforce solutions and technology staffing services, today announced the acquisition of Synergistic Systems, Inc. dba SynergisticIT , a specialized provider of IT and business operations talent solutions and Statement of Work (SOW) services.The transaction, facilitated by IT ExchangeNet , strengthens LanceSoft’s position in the technology talent ecosystem and deepens its project capabilities across emerging technology skills in the financial services and insurance industries.Since its founding in 1992, SynergisticIT’s mission has been to deliver the highest quality technology and business operations consultant teams to Fortune 500 companies and large public sector entities. With a focus on providing specialized talent for critical business functions in financial services and insurance, the company’s success can be attributed to a rigorous process, strong domain expertise, and a proven track record with leading enterprises.IT ExchangeNet served as the exclusive M&A advisor to SynergisticIT throughout the transaction. With more than two decades of experience in the lower middle market technology M&A and a global network of qualified buyers, IT ExchangeNet focuses exclusively on IT services and other technology businesses seeking strategic exits and financial partners.“Bringing SynergisticIT into the LanceSoft family allows us to deepen our commitment to delivering technology and business talent at scale,” said Anju Abel, CEO of LanceSoft. “Their focus on rigorous screening, quality, and their project experience aligns directly with our strategy of helping clients build resilient teams in an increasingly competitive labor market. Together, we can offer a more integrated solution that spans sourcing, upskilling, and deployment across key digital transformation initiatives.”“From the beginning, our mission at SynergisticIT has been to help clients with their most difficult-to-fill roles by thoroughly understanding their needs and providing teams that exceed expectations,” said Carlos Pinzon, President of SynergisticIT. “IT ExchangeNet helped us evaluate a wide range of strategic options and guided us toward a buyer that truly fits our culture and values. They have a disciplined process and a network of global buyers second to none,” he added.As demand for specialized financial technology skills continues to outpace supply, this acquisition underscores the growing importance of integrated talent solutions that combine strategic sourcing, robust assessment, and flexible delivery models. By uniting LanceSoft’s global delivery platform with SynergisticIT’s focus on specialized financial services talent, the combined organization is positioned to help enterprises execute complex digital, cloud, and data initiatives more efficiently while supporting the long-term success of their business operations and IT teams.About SynergisticITSynergisticIT is a talent solutions firm focused on delivering IT and business professionals to financial services organizations across the US. Drawing on deep expertise in software development, Agile methods, cloud, financial services and insurance, SynergisticIT partners with clients to provide thoroughly vetted teams of developers, project managers, Agile professionals and business subject matter experts who can accelerate critical projects and drive measurable business outcomes.About LanceSoftLanceSoft is a global provider of workforce solutions and IT staffing services, helping enterprises secure performance talent across technology, engineering, life sciences, and professional disciplines. With an international delivery model, diverse client base, and strong focus on digital skills, LanceSoft enables organizations to scale critical initiatives while maintaining quality, speed, and compliance.About IT ExchangeNetRanked by Axial as the #1 Sell-Side Technology M&A Advisor in the U.S., IT ExchangeNet is a global M&A consultancy focusing exclusively on selling MSPs, MSSPs, VARs, and Digital Marketing agencies. The firm specializes in the channel partner space, selling Microsoft, Salesforce, ServiceNow, Oracle partners.

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