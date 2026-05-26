IT ExchangeNet Announces New Headquarters in Historic Halle Building

Mayor Bibb optimistic about Downtown Cleveland

IT ExchangeNet, a global leader in middle-market IT M&A, has announced that its headquarters is being relocated to the historic Halle Building.

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IT ExchangeNet, a leading global facilitator of middle-market IT mergers and acquisitions, is proud to announce its relocation to the historic Halle Building in the heart of downtown Cleveland.IT ExchangeNet has committed to anchor the ground floor of this architectural gem, transforming space once dedicated to retail elegance into a vibrant, collaborative hub for global tech M&A. This move reinforces its deep roots and future ambitions within the Cleveland business community.“We are excited to bring our team and global business operation into the Halle Building,” said Tim Mueller, co-founder and Managing Partner. “This isn’t just a new office, it’s a commitment to the energy and density that can only be found downtown.”The Halle Building, located on Euclid Avenue in the burgeoning Playhouse Square district, is one of Cleveland’s most celebrated landmarks. Completed in phases between 1910 and 1928, the stunning white terra cotta structure was designed by the renowned architect Henry Bacon (most famous for the Lincoln Memorial). For decades, it served as the flagship store for the Halle Bros. Department Store, an icon of local commerce and culture. Now, as IT ExchangeNet adapts this historic space for 21st-century commerce, the building begins a dynamic new chapter.Cleveland’s core is experiencing a resurgence, evidenced by monumental investments like the $800 million commitment for Sherwin-Williams’ new HQ, which brings 3,500 employees to the city center. “We wanted IT ExchangeNet to be part the energy. Historic architecture provides an unmatched inspiring environment that we believe will foster collaboration and attract top talent,” added Mueller. Mayor Justin Bibb said, "Downtown Cleveland is in transition, and decisions like the one IT ExchangeNet is making are exactly why I'm so optimistic on where our city is headed. From our 90-day downtown action plan to the tenant retention and small business support tools we're deploying through City Hall, we are working every day to make it easier for companies to plant their flag here. I anticipate many more tech-focused businesses will follow in their footsteps."IT ExchangeNet joins a growing chorus of businesses championing a presence in the Central Business District, often by restoring significant buildings. Their commitment follows other notable city core movements, including the renovation of Adcom’s offices in the historic Western Reserve Building on West 9th Street. This architectural counterpart, designed by D.H. Burnham & Co. in 1891, serves as a model for modern firms breathing life back into historic structures.About IT ExchangeNetRanked by Axial as the #1 Middle Market Sell-Side Technology M&A Advisor in the U.S. in 2025, IT ExchangeNet is a global M&A consultancy focusing exclusively on selling UCaaS, MSPs, MSSPs, VARs, and Digital Marketing agencies. The firm specializes in the channel partner space, selling Microsoft, Salesforce, ServiceNow, and Oracle partners.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.