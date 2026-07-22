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2026 Festival on the Lake Returns August 15th

Festival on the Lake returns to A.J. Jolly Park (1501 Race Track Road, Alexandria) on Saturday, Aug. 15, from 4 to 11 p.m. Admission is just $5 and kids 12 & under are free. Enjoy live music, a kids' fun zone, and local food and craft vendors. Adult refreshments will also be available throughout the evening. Visit www.ajjollypark.com for more information.






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2026 Festival on the Lake Returns August 15th

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