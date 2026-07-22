Campbell County invites residents to apply for free citizens’ academy





Most people experience county government every day without realizing it.

They drive on county roads, call 911 during emergencies, visit county parks, borrow books from the library, recycle household waste or adopt pets from animal services. Few ever have the chance to see what happens behind the scenes or meet the people who make those services possible.

Applications are now being accepted for the 2026 Campbell County Citizens’ Academy, an eight-week program that gives 25 residents and business owners a behind-the-scenes look at the people, places and services that keep county government running every day. GET OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER The stories all of NKY will be talking about, delivered to your inbox each weekday morning.

The citizens’ academy will begin Monday, Aug. 31. No class will be held on Labor Day, and the second session will take place Monday, Sept. 14. Sessions will be held Monday evenings from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Participants will spend eight Monday evenings visiting county facilities, meeting elected officials and department staff, touring locations not normally open to the public and learning how local government serves residents every day.

Each interactive session offers a different behind-the-scenes experience. Participants will climb aboard county vehicles and learn how public safety departments respond when residents need them most. They’ll discover how county government is organized, learn how local tax dollars are invested and gain a better understanding of the county budget process.





The citizens’ academy also includes a guided golf cart tour of AJ Jolly Golf Course, visits to county parks, a behind-the-scenes tour of the Campbell County Detention Center and opportunities to meet the professionals who oversee public safety, planning and zoning, animal services, human services, the senior & wellness center, economic development, solid waste and recycling, Campbell County Public Library, and Campbell Media.

To allow meaningful interaction during tours and demonstrations, enrollment is limited to 25 Campbell County residents and business owners. Participation is free. Applications must be submitted by Wednesday, Aug. 26. Interested residents and business owners are encouraged to apply early, before the class fills up.

Click here to learn more and submit an application. $5 a month keeps Northern Kentucky informed. LINK nky makes sure all of NKY's stories get told. If the one above — or any of our stories — resonated with you, help make sure we're still telling them years from now.

Related