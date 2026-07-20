2026 Citizens' Academy Applications are Open!

Ever wondered how Campbell County works behind the scenes?





Applications are now open for the 2026 Campbell County Citizens' Academy.





This free eight-week program gives residents and business owners an inside look at county government through behind-the-scenes tours, hands-on demonstrations and conversations with the people who provide the services you rely on every day.





Participants will:

• Meet county leaders and department staff

• Tour facilities not normally open to the public

• Learn how local government operates

• Explore how services are delivered throughout Campbell County





The first class begins Monday, Aug. 31, from 6 to 8 p.m.





Space is limited to just 25 participants, and applications are due Wednesday, Aug. 26.

Apply today at:



Campbell County Citizens' Academy / Campbell County, Kentucky





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