Roundabout at County Road 235 and Newberry Lane Complete

​Alachua County Public Works and the City of Newberry are excited to announce the completion of the new roundabout at County Road 235 and Newberry Lane.

The intersection reopened Wednesday, July 22, 2026, approximately two weeks ahead of schedule.

Watch a video about the roundabout.

The $1.5 million project, part of the county’s 10-year Transportation Capital Improvement Program, was jointly funded by Newberry and Alachua County to address safety concerns at the intersection following a study and recommendation from consultants Kimley-Horn.

The roundabout was designed by Public Works to accommodate existing and projected traffic volume and modal split, including larger semi-trucks. The construction was completed by Public Works maintenance crews, the survey department and Watson Construction.

"Roundabouts are often safer and more efficient than traditional intersections because they keep traffic moving while reducing the likelihood and severity of crashes," said County Engineer Stuart Cullen. "We're proud of the teamwork that allowed this project to be completed ahead of schedule and under budget.”

Alachua County appreciates the community's patience during construction and encourages motorists to use caution as they become familiar with the new traffic pattern.

For more information, contact Alachua County Public Works at 352-374-5254.

