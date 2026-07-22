Vizzlo Brings Its PowerPoint Experience to Mac and the Web with a Completely Redesigned Integration

Vizzlo's redesigned PowerPoint integration provides a faster, more intuitive way to create, insert, and update professional charts across Windows, PowerPoint for the web, and PowerPoint for Mac.

Vizzlo has completely redesigned its Microsoft PowerPoint integration, bringing the experience to PowerPoint for the web and Mac.

With this redesign, we've brought everything we've learned from both our Windows and Google Slides integrations into one intuitive PowerPoint experience.” — Rob Lillack, CEO & Co-founder, Vizzlo

LEIPZIG, GERMANY, July 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vizzlo today announced a complete redesign of its Microsoft PowerPoint integration, bringing the seamless charting experience long available in its native Windows integration to PowerPoint for the web and PowerPoint for Mac. The result is a faster, more intuitive, and more consistent way to create, insert, and update professional charts without leaving PowerPoint.

For years, Vizzlo's native Windows integration has helped professionals create presentation-ready charts directly inside PowerPoint. Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands of users have adopted Vizzlo for Google Slides, providing valuable insights into how modern teams build presentations, collaborate on content, and keep charts up to date as data and messaging evolve.

Those learnings have now been brought back to the Microsoft ecosystem. The redesigned integration delivers a unified experience across PowerPoint for Windows, PowerPoint for the web, and PowerPoint for Mac, making chart creation and management feel like a natural part of working in PowerPoint.

"Our native Windows integration has delivered a seamless PowerPoint experience for years," said Rob Lillack, CEO and co-founder of Vizzlo. "With this redesign, we've brought everything we've learned from both that experience and our Google Slides integration to PowerPoint on Windows, the web, and Mac. Users can now enjoy the same intuitive workflow wherever they build presentations."

The redesigned experience reflects how modern teams actually work. As data changes, feedback arrives, and slides evolve, charts need to evolve too. The new workflow simplifies creating new charts, inserting existing ones, and keeping presentations up to date without disrupting the presentation process.

Every part of the experience has been refined, from the redesigned sidebar to smoother chart updates and tighter integration with PowerPoint. While many of the enhancements are subtle, together they make working with charts significantly faster, easier, and more intuitive.

Vizzlo gives PowerPoint users access to more than 120 professionally designed chart types, including Waterfall, Marimekko, Gantt, Timeline, Sankey, Mekko, Radar, Organizational Charts, and many others. Every chart is fully customizable and designed for business presentations, consulting decks, executive reports, sales presentations, and strategy updates.

The redesigned integration is available across PowerPoint for Windows, PowerPoint for the web, and PowerPoint for Mac, delivering a consistent experience while taking advantage of each platform's native capabilities. Wherever users create presentations, Vizzlo integrates naturally into their workflow.

Availability

The redesigned Vizzlo PowerPoint Add-in is available today through Microsoft Marketplace.

To get started:

Open Microsoft PowerPoint.

Go to Home → Add-ins (or Insert → Get Add-ins, depending on your version).

Search for Vizzlo in Microsoft Marketplace.

Select Add to install the add-in.

Sign in with your Vizzlo account and begin creating, inserting, and updating professional charts directly within your presentation.

About Vizzlo

Vizzlo helps professionals create presentation-ready business charts in minutes. With more than 120 customizable chart types and integrations for Microsoft PowerPoint and Google Slides, Vizzlo enables consultants, analysts, marketers, and business teams to communicate data clearly and professionally without leaving their presentation software.

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