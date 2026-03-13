Vizzlo Introduces a Simpler Way to Keep Office Dashboards Live on TV Screens

A Vizzlo chart displayed on a shared office screen using the new casting feature.

New casting feature removes the need for screen mirroring and simplifies always-on KPI displays

This feature addresses a practical workflow many teams deal with when displaying live KPIs in shared spaces.” — Rob Lillack, CEO and Co-Founder of Vizzlo

LEIPZIG, GERMANY, March 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vizzlo has introduced a new casting feature designed to simplify how teams keep dashboards and key metrics visible on office screens.

Across many organizations, TV screens in meeting rooms, sales floors, and shared office spaces are used to display KPIs, marketing performance, operational metrics, or project timelines. When those metrics are clearly visible, teams can stay informed and aligned on shared goals throughout the day. However, keeping such displays up to date often requires browser tab mirroring, permanently connected laptops, or dedicated digital signage systems.

Vizzlo’s new casting functionality provides a more straightforward alternative. With a single click inside the Vizzlo editor, a chart can be opened full-screen on a selected display device and run independently. Once started, the screen automatically refreshes whenever the chart changes, ensuring that teams always see the latest saved version without manual intervention.

“This feature addresses a practical workflow many teams deal with,” said Rob Lillack, CEO and co-founder of Vizzlo. “Important metrics are often displayed on shared screens, but maintaining those displays can require additional setup. Casting allows charts to run directly on a display device without relying on screen mirroring or extra infrastructure.”

By allowing charts to operate independently on a display device, organizations can maintain live KPI walls with less setup complexity and fewer technical interruptions. This supports continuous visibility of performance metrics without requiring constant attention from IT or team members.

The casting feature is available immediately to Vizzlo users and can be used to power live KPI dashboards in meeting rooms, offices, and shared workspaces.

About Vizzlo

Vizzlo provides a chart creation tool designed to help professionals create clear and visually engaging business graphics for presentations and reports. The platform offers a wide range of customizable charts that integrate with tools such as PowerPoint and Google Slides.

Learn more about Vizzlo Cast: https://vizzlo.com/blog/instant-kpi-dashboards-with-vizzlo-cast

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.