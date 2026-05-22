Vizzlo Adds German Interface to Simplify Chart Creation

Vizzlo’s interface now available in German.

Supporting users across Germany, Austria, and Switzerland through a fully localized experience

Working in your native language removes an important layer of complexity. As a German company, making Vizzlo fully available in German was a natural and overdue step.” — Rob Lillack, CEO and Co-Founder of Vizzlo

LEIPZIG, GERMANY, May 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vizzlo has introduced full German language support across its platform, making it easier for users in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland to create charts, diagrams, and business visuals in their native language.

Across many organizations, data visualization tools are used to communicate performance, track progress, and support decision-making. However, when interfaces and documentation are not available in the user’s primary language, this can slow down workflows and introduce unnecessary friction — particularly for teams working across departments.

Vizzlo’s German version provides a more straightforward experience. The entire interface, including navigation, menus, dialogs, and settings, is now available in German, alongside localized template descriptions and onboarding resources. This allows users to navigate the platform more intuitively and focus on creating visuals rather than interpreting terminology.

“Working in your native language removes an important layer of complexity,” said Rob Lillack. "As a German company, making Vizzlo fully available in German was a natural step, and an overdue one. It helps teams move faster and communicate more clearly, especially in environments where data plays a central role."

By offering a fully localized experience, Vizzlo supports more efficient onboarding and smoother collaboration within German-speaking teams. Users can switch between languages at any time, while keeping their charts and data in any language they choose.

Vizzlo automatically detects users’ preferred language based on their browser or Google account settings. Languages can also be changed manually at any time in account settings.

About Vizzlo

Vizzlo provides a chart creation tool designed to help professionals create clear and visually engaging business graphics for presentations and reports. The platform offers a wide range of customizable charts and integrates with tools such as PowerPoint and Google Slides.

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