Frederick County Opens Pre-K Scholarship Pilot for Eligible Four-Year-Olds

Frederick County has opened the Pre‑K Scholarship Pilot Program, a new initiative designed to help families enroll their four-year-olds in a high-quality program of their choice.

“Access to affordable, high-quality childcare is essential for parents," said County Executive Jessica Fitzwater. "The launch of Frederick County's Pre‑K Scholarship Pilot Program represents a critical step in supporting families in our community. By expanding access to early childhood education, we are building a strong foundation for Frederick County's bright future.”

To be eligible for this scholarship, families must:

Have a child who is 4 years old by September 1.

Be able to pay the 7 percent child care tuition cap.

Earn over 300 percent through 600 percent of the Federal Poverty Level.

Enroll in a licensed child care program that has met the Maryland EXCELS level 3, 4, or 5 for high-quality child care.

This scholarship cannot be combined with other child care scholarships for the same child or the same time period. The scholarship is on a first-come, first-served basis. To enroll in the Frederick County Pilot Pre-K Scholarship, please complete the application in the Foundant Application System.

This new program is part of Frederick County’s response to the findings of the Child Care Feasibility Study, which revealed an urgent need for expanded access to affordable, high-quality child care throughout the county. The Study identified acute shortages – especially in the Golden Mile, Thurmont, Walkersville, and Middletown areas – and found that families spend nearly 19 percent of household income on child care, well above federal benchmarks.

For more information and to apply for the Pre‑K Scholarship Program, visit www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/ChildCare or email ChildCare@FrederickCountyMD.gov.

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CONTACT: Hope Morris

Communications Manager

Office of Communications and Public Engagement

301-600-2590