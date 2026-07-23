Frederick County Preserves An Additional 704 Acres of Farmland Through Installment Purchase Program

FREDERICK, Md. – Frederick County has taken a significant step toward protecting its agricultural heritage with the approval of four farms in Rocky Ridge for permanent preservation owned by the Eaves family. The addition of the Eaves family farms contributes an additional 704 acres of permanently preserved farmland, raising the total acreage protected through the Installment Purchase Program to 24,959 acres.

“Preserving farmland is vital to ensuring the future of Frederick County’s agricultural community and maintaining our rural landscape,” said Katie Stevens, Director of the Frederick County Office of Agriculture. “By protecting these acres, we honor generations of farmers and secure opportunities for future generations to thrive in a sustainable environment.”

This action highlights the County’s ongoing dedication to safeguarding productive farmland, which is a central pillar of the Livable Frederick Comprehensive Plan, and supports the sustainability of the local agricultural economy, conservation of natural resources, and preservation of Frederick County’s rural character.

Across all agricultural land preservation programs, Frederick County has now permanently preserved 77,992 acres of farmland, reinforcing its commitment to maintaining one of its most valuable natural and economic assets for future generations.

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CONTACT: Beth Ahalt

Agriculture Preservation Program Specialist

Frederick County Office of Agriculture

301-600-1134