Frederick County Warns of Email Scam Targeting Residents and Developers
FREDERICK, Md. – Frederick County Government is warning residents, developers, and applicants about an ongoing nationwide cyber scam in which malicious actors are impersonating County staff to request payments for permits or development-related fees.
The fraudulent emails direct people to reply to receive wire transfer instructions for payment. The County emphasizes that official application payments are only made through the County’s verified portal.
Do not respond, click links, or send payment to any questionable emails supposedly from Permits and Inspections, Livable Frederick Planning and Design Office, or the Division of Planning and Permitting.
If you receive anything questionable supposedly from one of these offices, please contact the Division of Planning and Permitting at 240-674-1430.
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CONTACT: Hope Morris
Communications Manager
Office of Communications and Public Engagement
301-600-2590
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