Data Mesh Pioneer Cinchy Launches PeriMind for Trusted AI

Cinchy Logo J.Paul Haynes, CEO at Cinchy Karanjot Jaswal, Co-Founder and CTO of Cinchy

New Suite of AI Governance Solutions Gives Enterprises the Observability, Runtime Policy Enforcement and AI Action Governance Needed to Trust AI in Production

Leaders want to know where AI is being used, what it’s accessing, what it’s costing and whether it’s operating inside the guardrails they’ve established. That’s the trust gap that PeriMind closes.” — Karanjot Jaswal, Co-Founder and CTO of Cinchy

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cinchy today announced the general availability of PeriMind , a new suite of AI governance solutions designed to help enterprises run AI safely, predictably and with confidence as artificial intelligence moves from pilots into business-critical operations.“Every major technology wave creates a new control point. Cloud created the need for cloud security; APIs created the need for API security, and AI is creating the need for AI Action Governance. The question is no longer whether organizations will adopt AI. The question is whether they can trust their AI platforms in full production,” said J.Paul Haynes, Chief Executive Officer of Cinchy. “Business leaders need confidence that AI is operating within policy, interacting with enterprise systems responsibly and delivering value without introducing unnecessary risk or cost. We built PeriMind to become the operational governance layer that helps organizations trust AI.”The AI Trust GapEnterprise AI adoption is accelerating, but operational trust has not kept pace. Organizations are rapidly deploying copilots, AI agents and autonomous workflows to improve productivity, reduce costs and accelerate decision making. Yet many executives still lack visibility into where AI is being used, what systems it can access, how much it is costing the business or whether its actions align with organizational policy.As AI becomes embedded in everyday business operations, these blind spots create new challenges. Shadow AI introduces unmanaged applications and models, AI systems consume resources without clear accountability, and security and compliance teams are expected to govern AI behavior without the operational visibility needed to understand what AI is actually doing.The result is a growing gap between AI adoption and AI trust. Many enterprise AI initiatives will struggle to scale, not because the technology fails, but because organizations lack the governance, visibility and operational controls needed to deploy AI confidently in production.Introducing AI Action GovernanceCinchy believes organizations need more than governance frameworks, policies and risk assessments. They need operational control over AI as it works across enterprise systems.The company defines AI Action Governance as the discipline of observing, governing and enforcing policy over AI behavior in real time as AI systems access data, interact with applications and execute business actions.PeriMind helps organizations close the AI trust gap by providing the visibility, governance and operational oversight needed to confidently scale AI across the enterprise. Rather than asking organizations to choose between innovation and control, PeriMind enables them to move faster with AI while maintaining confidence that AI systems are operating safely, responsibly and in alignment with business objectives.Built to Help Organizations Trust AIPeriMind is designed to help organizations:- Build trust in AI through operational visibility and accountability.- Reduce the risks associated with Shadow AI and uncontrolled AI adoption.- Better understand and manage the operational cost of AI across models, agents and enterprise workflows.- Govern how AI interacts with enterprise data and business applications.- Strengthen security, compliance and human oversight as AI adoption expands.“Most organizations have already proven AI can deliver value,” said Karanjot Jaswal, Co-Founder and CTO of Cinchy. “What’s slowing adoption now isn’t the technology. It’s uncertainty. Leaders want to know where AI is being used, what it’s accessing, what it’s costing and whether it’s operating inside the guardrails they’ve established. That’s the trust gap PeriMind is designed to close.”“Most discussions about AI governance focus on policies, frameworks and compliance,” said Richard Stiennon, cybersecurity industry analyst and CEO at IT-Harvest. “The larger challenge is operational governance. Organizations need to understand what AI is doing, what systems it is interacting with and whether those actions align with business policy. AI Action Governance addresses one of the most important gaps emerging as AI moves into production environments.”Built on a Foundation of Trusted Data AccessPeriMind is built on the same governance principles that established Cinchy as a trusted provider of enterprise data access and control solutions.Organizations worldwide rely on Cinchy’s Data Collaboration Platform to govern how information is shared across complex enterprise environments. With PeriMind, Cinchy extends that foundation to AI, giving organizations the visibility, accountability and control needed to confidently deploy AI across enterprise data, applications and business processes.Organizations interested in evaluating their AI readiness, governance posture and adoption strategy can schedule a complimentary trusted AI adoption assessment with Cinchy.To learn more, visit www.cinchy.com About CinchyCinchy helps organizations accelerate innovation through trusted access to data, systems and AI. Its AI Action Governance platform, PeriMind, enables enterprises to securely connect, govern and monitor AI systems as they interact with enterprise data and applications—providing the visibility, control and accountability organizations need to deploy AI with confidence. Trusted by leading financial institutions, government organizations and global enterprises, Cinchy is helping define the next phase of enterprise AI governance. Learn more at www.cinchy.com

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