Cinchy Joins AI Partnerships Partner Network to Help Enterprises Accelerate Trusted AI Adoption

Cinchy Logo J.Paul Haynes, CEO at Cinchy

Partnership Expands Access to PeriMind's AI Action Governance Platform, Helping Organizations Scale AI Through an Ecosystem of Trusted Advisors and Partners

Organizations need confidence that AI is operating within policy, accessing the right information and behaving as intended. Partnerships like this help customers build those foundations faster.” — J.Paul Haynes, CEO at Cinchy

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As enterprises race to deploy artificial intelligence across every part of the business, one reality is becoming increasingly clear: successful AI adoption requires more than powerful models. It requires a trusted ecosystem of strategy, implementation, governance and security working together to help organizations deploy AI with confidence.Today, Cinchy announced it has joined the AI Partnerships (AIP) network, expanding access to PeriMind through a growing ecosystem dedicated to helping enterprises accelerate trusted AI adoption.PeriMind is Cinchy's AI Action Governance platform. AI Action Governance is an emerging layer of enterprise AI infrastructure that provides runtime governance, policy enforcement and operational oversight for AI systems as they interact with enterprise data, applications and business processes. By helping organizations understand, control and audit every AI action, PeriMind enables enterprises to move AI from experimentation into trusted business operations.The partnership reflects an important shift in the enterprise AI market. Organizations have largely moved beyond asking whether AI can create business value. Instead, they are focused on how to deploy AI securely, govern AI actions across the enterprise and build the operational trust required to move from isolated pilots to production-scale AI.Through its AI Action Governance, PeriMind offers a new operational layer that provides visibility, policy enforcement, runtime controls and complete auditability for AI systems operating across enterprise data, applications and business processes."The conversation around AI has changed dramatically over the past year," said J.Paul Haynes, CEO of Cinchy. "Most enterprises no longer need convincing that AI can create value. The question they're asking is whether they can trust it enough to run parts of the business. That's where governance becomes an enabler of innovation, not a barrier. Organizations need confidence that AI is operating within policy, accessing the right information and behaving as intended. Partnerships like this help customers build those foundations faster."Enterprise AI is becoming too complex for any single vendor to solve alone. Organizations increasingly need strategic advisors, implementation specialists, governance platforms, security technologies and integration partners working together to support successful AI adoption. The AI Partnerships partner network brings together complementary expertise that helps customers move more quickly (and more safely) from experimentation to enterprise-wide deployment.Through the partnership, organizations working with AI Partnerships will have access to PeriMind's AI Action Governance capabilities, including:- Runtime governance for AI systems and autonomous agents- Secure connectivity between AI and enterprise data and applications- Continuous visibility into AI actions and interactions- Policy enforcement and human oversight- Comprehensive audit trails supporting compliance, accountability and operational trustTogether, Cinchy and AI Partnerships will help enterprises address one of AI's biggest adoption challenges: ensuring AI remains secure, governed and accountable as it begins making recommendations, initiating workflows and taking actions across critical business systems."Organizations want to move quickly with AI, but they also recognize they need the right foundations in place," said Dr. Tom Corr, co-founder of AI Partnerships and Director of Partnerships of AI Partnerships at parent company Railtown AI . "Our ecosystem exists to bring together leading organizations with complementary expertise. Cinchy's leadership in AI Action Governance strengthens our ability to help customers adopt AI responsibly while accelerating business outcomes."For Cinchy, the partnership represents another step in advancing its vision of trusted AI adoption, helping organizations bridge the gap between AI innovation and enterprise operations through governance that enables, rather than slows, AI transformation."AI adoption isn't being limited by model performance anymore," added Haynes. "It's being limited by trust. The organizations that win with AI won't necessarily be the ones that deploy it first. They'll be the ones that can deploy it repeatedly, responsibly and at enterprise scale. That's what trusted AI adoption looks like, and it's why ecosystems like this matter."About CinchyCinchy helps organizations accelerate innovation through trusted access to data, systems and AI. Its AI Action Governance platform, PeriMind, enables enterprises to securely connect, govern and monitor AI systems as they interact with enterprise data and applications—providing the visibility, control and accountability organizations need to deploy AI with confidence. Trusted by leading financial institutions, government organizations and global enterprises, Cinchy is helping define the next phase of enterprise AI governance. Learn more at www.cinchy.com About AI Partnerships CorporationAI Partnerships, a Railtown AI company, is building a trusted ecosystem of AI innovators, technology providers and advisory organizations that help enterprises accelerate successful AI adoption. Through its partner network, AI Partnerships connects organizations with the expertise, technologies and services needed to move AI initiatives from strategy to enterprise-scale execution.

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