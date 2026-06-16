Cinchy Appoints Cybersecurity Industry Veteran J.Paul Haynes as Chief Executive Officer

J.Paul Haynes, CEO at Cinchy Cinchy Logo

Former eSentire Executive Joins Cinchy to Accelerate the Company's Next Chapter of Trusted AI Adoption

The opportunity in front of us is to help enterprises confidently embrace AI while ensuring it operates within the guardrails of their business, compliance obligations and security requirements.” — J.Paul Haynes, CEO at Cinchy

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cinchy today announced the appointment of J.Paul Haynes as Chief Executive Officer, bringing decades of cybersecurity leadership experience to the company as organizations increasingly seek trusted approaches to AI adoption.Haynes joins Cinchy following a distinguished career helping build and scale some of cybersecurity's most recognized organizations, including playing a leadership role in the growth of eSentire from an emerging startup into one of the industry's leading Managed Detection and Response (MDR) providers. His appointment comes at a pivotal moment as enterprises struggle to safely move beyond AI experimentation and begin integrating generative AI, copilots and autonomous agents into critical business workflows.While AI promises significant gains in productivity and acts to unlock innovation, many organizations are discovering that existing governance and security models were not designed for systems capable of independently accessing data, interacting with enterprise applications and influencing business decisions increasingly in autonomous fashions.Under Haynes' leadership, Cinchy will focus on helping organizations accelerate AI adoption while maintaining the governance, security and operational oversight required to do so responsibly.“Organizations are under tremendous pressure to move faster with AI, but they are learning they cannot sacrifice trust, security or accountability in the process,” said Haynes. “The opportunity in front of us is to help enterprises confidently embrace AI while ensuring it operates within the guardrails of their business, compliance obligations and security requirements. I believe Cinchy is uniquely positioned to solve that challenge.”Founded on a vision of helping organizations govern access to enterprise data, Cinchy has spent years helping customers establish trusted access, visibility and control across complex environments. Today, the company is extending that governance foundation to address a new challenge: enabling trusted AI adoption at enterprise scale.“J.Paul's experience helping organizations navigate transformational shifts in cybersecurity makes him an ideal leader for Cinchy's next chapter,” said Leo Casusol, Managing Director at Forgepoint, a leading U.S. cybersecurity investment firm and Cinchy investor. “His track record of scaling innovative companies, building high-performing teams and understanding the evolving security landscape will be invaluable as enterprises seek new ways to govern and secure AI.”The appointment reflects Cinchy's belief that trusted AI adoption is becoming the defining technology challenge of this decade.As AI continues to take on a more active role across business workflows, Cinchy remains focused on building the governance foundation organizations need to safely scale AI adoption across enterprise systems, data and processes, while maintaining visibility, accountability and trust.To learn more about Cinchy, visit www.cinchy.com About CinchyCinchy helps organizations accelerate innovation through trusted access to data, systems and now AI. By extending proven governance principles into the era of AI, Cinchy enables enterprises to adopt AI with confidence while maintaining needed visibility, control and trust. Visit www.cinchy.com to learn more.

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