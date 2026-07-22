Explore the outdoors at Runge Nature Center this August

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JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to visit Runge Nature Center this August. Nature center staff have a variety of upcoming programs aimed at helping the public explore and enjoy nature this summer. Programs include but are not limited to:

Shooting Sports: Introduction to Pellet Rifles Aug. 7 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.: Pellet rifles are an easy and comfortable way to introduce safe firearms handling while also having fun. This hands-on program will offer participants one-on-one instruction on how to safely operate pellet rifles. This event is designed for those ages 10 and older. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/op8.

Pellet rifles are an easy and comfortable way to introduce safe firearms handling while also having fun. This hands-on program will offer participants one-on-one instruction on how to safely operate pellet rifles. This event is designed for those ages 10 and older. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/op8. Animal Meet and Feed Aug. 15 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Visit the Runge lobby anytime during this event to meet a few of the nature center’s amazing animal residents. Runge staff will feed the turtles, including the big snappers, at 11:45 a.m. and the snakes at 12:15 p.m. All ages are invited, and no registration is required.

Visit the Runge lobby anytime during this event to meet a few of the nature center’s amazing animal residents. Runge staff will feed the turtles, including the big snappers, at 11:45 a.m. and the snakes at 12:15 p.m. All ages are invited, and no registration is required. Hiking: Little Prairie Conservation Area Aug. 22 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Little Prairie Conservation Area in Phelps County will be in full bloom for this event with late summer wildflowers attracting beautiful butterflies and other pollinators. Hikers will enjoy panoramic views of the lake and prairie during this guided 3-mile trail hike. This event is open to adults. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/op6.

Little Prairie Conservation Area in Phelps County will be in full bloom for this event with late summer wildflowers attracting beautiful butterflies and other pollinators. Hikers will enjoy panoramic views of the lake and prairie during this guided 3-mile trail hike. This event is open to adults. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/op6. Monarch Conservation and Larvae Monitoring Aug. 29 from 9-11 a.m.: Learn about the monarch life cycle, migration, habitat needs, and the challenges this remarkable species faces. Following a classroom presentation, participants will head outdoors to explore monarch habitat and survey milkweed for monarch eggs and caterpillars. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oph.

Runge Conservation Nature Center trails are open from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. each day, and the nature center building is open Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The area is located at 330 Commerce Drive in Jefferson City. You can reach the nature center by phone at 573-526-5544 or by email at runge@mdc.mo.gov.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.