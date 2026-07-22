Media alerts from Mobile County: Tropical Storm Bertha

Posted on: Jul 22nd, 2026 | AnnouncementsFeatured NewsPress Releases MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (TS Bertha #1, 8:40 a.m.) – Due to the effects of Tropical Storm Bertha, Cedar Point Pier is closed on Wednesday, July 22, until weather conditions improve. An update will be sent to media and posted on social media when Cedar Point Pier reopens. SOCIAL MEDIA GRAPHIC:

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