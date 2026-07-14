Mobile County Participating in Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday July 17 through 19
Posted on: Jul 13th, 2026 | AnnouncementsFeatured NewsPress Releases
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. – Mobile County shoppers can save on qualifying back-to-school purchases July 17 through 19 during Alabama's annual Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday.
The tax holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 17, and ends at midnight Sunday, July 19. During that time, qualifying purchases will be exempt from State of Alabama, Mobile County, and the participating municipalities’ sales taxes.
"Back-to-school shopping is a significant expense for many families," said Mobile County Commission President Connie Hudson. "County participation in this annual tax holiday will help families, students and teachers save on the supplies needed for the new school year."
Eligible purchases include qualifying clothing, school supplies, books, computers and computer equipment within price limits established by the Alabama Department of Revenue. New for 2026, several price thresholds have increased, allowing more items to qualify for the exemption.
Qualifying purchases include:
- clothing priced at $156 or less
- school supplies
- school art supplies and instructional materials priced at $78 or less
- books priced at $47 or less, and
- computers, software and qualifying computer equipment priced at $1,173 or lessthe
A complete list of eligible items and price limits is available from the Alabama Department of Revenue.
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