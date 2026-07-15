Mobile County Commission Celebrates Milestone at Escatawpa Hollow Park & Campground with Opening of Riverside Cafe & Grill

Posted on: Jul 15th, 2026 | AnnouncementsFeatured NewsPress Releases

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. — The Mobile County Commission officially opened Riverside Cafe & Grill at Escatawpa Hollow Park & Campground on July 15, marking the latest addition to the growing outdoor recreation destination.

Operated by Stevie's Kitchen, the restaurant began serving customers at noon following a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Located in the park's renovated former residence overlooking the Escatawpa River, the cafe serves as a gateway for campers, paddlers, hikers and day visitors.

"Escatawpa Hollow Park & Campground continues to evolve into one of Mobile County's premier outdoor recreation destinations," said Commission President Connie Hudson. "Riverside Cafe & Grill adds another amenity that encourages people to spend more time enjoying the park and the Escatawpa River. It creates a gateway into Mobile County and adds to the Commission’s long-term commitment to expanding public access to water and creating places where families can connect with the outdoors."

In addition to Hudson, program speakers included Rev. Alan Meyer, Wilmer Methodist Church (invocation), District 3 Commissioner Randall Dueitt, Alabama Department of Conservation & Natural Resources State Lands Director, Patti McCurdy, and restaurant operator Stevie Watford.

Since acquiring the former privately-owned campground in 2018, the Mobile County Commission has expanded the park from approximately 45 acres to 220 acres through additional land acquisitions and phased improvements. The park now features a 32-site RV campground, swimming beach/sand bar, hiking trails, beach paddle launch, playground and picnic pavilions, with additional amenities planned, including a blackwater river interpretive center.

Escatawpa Hollow Park & Campground’s $10.1 million improvements to date have been funded through State or County Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act (GOMESA), revenues derived from offshore energy production, supporting the Commission's long-term Parks Initiative to expand outdoor recreation, improve public access to Mobile County's waterways, and enhance quality of life for residents and visitors alike.

The park is located on Highway 98 at the Alabama/Mississippi state line (15551 Moffett Road, Wilmer AL 36587).

Phase 1 B improvements were engineered and designed by Mott MacDonald. The contractor was M.W. Rogers Construction Company LLC.