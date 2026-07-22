SmartLab Wins 2026 CODiE Award for Best STEM Instructional Solution

Students collaborate on a hands-on engineering project in a SmartLab learning environment, using design, testing and problem-solving skills to bring their ideas to life. A student explores circuitry through a hands-on SmartLab project, building technical knowledge while strengthening creativity, persistence and confidence. Students work together on a project-based SmartLab activity designed to encourage collaboration, critical thinking and real-world problem-solving.

SmartLab honored for advancing student engagement, STEM identity and career readiness

SmartLab does more than introduce students to STEM concepts and technologies. It helps learners develop the confidence to say, ‘I belong here. I can do this. I add value. I am future-ready.” — Dr. Jennifer Berry, CEO of SmartLab

LONGMONT, CO, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SmartLab, a leading STEM education company, today announced that its career-connected learning solution has been named the 2026 CODiE Award winner in the Best STEM Instructional Solution category. SmartLab Explorer was also recognized as a finalist for Product of the Year.

The CODiE Awards recognize innovation and excellence across technology and education. Winners are selected through an evaluation process led by independent industry experts who assess solutions based on innovation, functionality, market impact and overall value. SmartLab was selected from 228 finalists across 75 categories in the 2026 awards program.

“Winning the CODiE Award for Best STEM Instructional Solution validates the work SmartLab educators, partners and team members do every day to create learning experiences that help students recognize their own potential,” said Dr. Jennifer Berry, CEO of SmartLab. “SmartLab does more than introduce students to STEM concepts and technologies. It helps learners develop the confidence to say, ‘I belong here. I can do this. I add value. I am future-ready.’”

In order to advance students confidence and durable skills to thrive in an AI powered world, SmartLab focuses on student centered Ah-HA! moments by delivering an integrated K-12 STEM ecosystem that combines hands-on, project-based curriculum, industry-relevant tools and technologies, customized learning environments, anchored with facilitator professional development and learning communities, supported by ongoing implementation and community involvement.

Through grade-appropriate, career-connected projects across eight STEM applications including Engineering, Robotics, Scientific Data & Analysis, Digital Media, Environmental Science, Circuitry & Electronics, Software Engineering, and Advanced Manufacturing, students explore authentic industry pathways and real-world careers. Students investigate meaningful challenges, design and test solutions, collaborate with peers, and communicate their ideas while building the technical knowledge and STEM identity needed for future success.

The SmartLab experience is designed to strengthen technical knowledge while developing durable skills such as critical thinking, creativity, communication, collaboration, adaptability, and problem-solving. These skills help prepare students for future academic and career opportunities, whether or not they ultimately pursue STEM fields.

“At its strongest, STEM instruction gives students both meaningful content and the agency to use what they know,” said Kristin Whalen, vice president of product and experience at SmartLab. “The SmartLab experience is intentionally designed around exploration, choice, productive struggle, reflection and collaboration. This recognition reflects the care the team has taken to connect curriculum, technology, the learning environment, educator development and ongoing support into one coherent experience.”

SmartLab Explorer’s recognition as a Product of the Year finalist further highlights the company’s commitment to expanding access to high-quality STEM learning.

SmartLab’s instructional approach centers on the development of STEM identity—a learner’s belief that they belong, can master rigorous challenges and make a meaningful contribution. Students' progress through an active learning process that encourages them to explore, plan, create, reflect, and share.

Educators serve as facilitators who guide inquiry, support collaboration, and help students connect classroom experiences to future opportunities. SmartLab supports educators through professional development, instructional guidance, technical assistance, and ongoing partnership.

“The 2026 CODiE Award winners represent some of the most innovative and impactful solutions in the industry,” said Jennifer Baranowski, president of the CODiE Awards. “These organizations are solving meaningful challenges, delivering measurable outcomes and helping shape the future of technology.”

For SmartLab, the award provides independent recognition of an instructional model built around the understanding that effective STEM education requires more than access to technology. Students need meaningful opportunities to apply knowledge, work through uncertainty, collaborate with others and see the value of their own ideas.

SmartLab will continue advancing its curriculum, learning environments, professional development and support model while expanding access to career-connected STEM experiences in schools and communities.

A complete list of 2026 CODiE Award winners are available at the CODiE Awards website.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐋𝐚𝐛

SmartLab is a career-connected STEM ecosystem that prepares today’s students for tomorrow’s challenges by building a strong STEM identity—one that includes both technical skill and a mindset that prepares students for real careers whether or not they eventually choose STEM fields.

Each hands-on PBL+STEM solution connects grade-appropriate applications to one of eight industry pathways, helping students solve meaningful problems while developing real-world skills. SmartLab programs include dedicated classroom setups or flexible modular systems, along with standards-aligned curriculum, teacher training, and ongoing technical and curricular support. A strong STEM identity is a learner's self-belief that I belong, I can master rigorous challenges, and my ideas make an impact. This mindset takes shape through active, student-centered learning cycles - each ah-HA! moment steadily converting raw curiosity into resilient, purposeful, problem solving. To learn more, visit smartlablearning.com.

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