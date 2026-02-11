St. Theresa Catholic School Honors Legacy and Faith with Mario Pino STREAM Lab Ribbon Cutting

Members of the Pino family, joined by school and parish leaders, participate in the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Mario Pino STREAM Lab at St. Theresa Catholic School in Coral Gables, Fla., celebrating the school’s 100th anniversary and a legacy of faith. Jeremy Melito, SmartLab Growth Partner stands inside the Mario Pino STREAM Lab as students and educators explore the new project-based learning environment at St. Theresa Catholic School. A St. Theresa Catholic School student tests an electrical circuit during a SmartLab learning activity, developing perseverance and critical-thinking skills in the Mario Pino STREAM Lab.

New SmartLab marks 100 years of Catholic education while expanding STREAM learning through family-led philanthropic gift

This STREAM Lab is not just a room — it is a place where faith, curiosity, and purpose come alive.” — Sister Rosalie, Principal of St. Theresa Catholic School

CORAL GABLES, FL, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- St. Theresa Catholic School marked a milestone in its 100-year history with the dedication and ribbon cutting of the Mario Pino STREAM Lab, a new SmartLab learning environment donated by the Pino family. The ceremony, held as part of the school’s centennial celebration, brought together students, educators, clergy, alumni, and community members to honor a legacy rooted in faith, curiosity, and service.

The Mario Pino STREAM Lab expands learning opportunities through science, technology, religion, engineering, the arts, and mathematics, blending rigorous academics with hands-on, project-based experiences. Designed to serve students across grade levels, the lab reflects St. Theresa’s commitment to nurturing both intellectual growth and spiritual formation.

During the ceremony, Cristina Guanche-Martinez, assistant principal of curriculum at St. Theresa Catholic School, emphasized how the lab reflects the school’s Catholic identity while preparing students for the future.

“As we celebrate 100 years of faith, learning, and community, we take a step into the future with the opening of our new Mario Pino STREAM Lab — a space where curiosity, creativity, and faith come together,” Guanche-Martinez said. “Through STREAM, our students will discover how God’s creation inspires wonder, guides innovation, and how even the smallest discoveries glorify God — echoing the lesson of our patroness, St. Thérèse of Lisieux, to do small things with great love.”

The lab was made possible through a philanthropic gift from the Pino family, honoring Mario Pino’s lifelong passion for engineering, computers, and problem-solving. Mario’s mother, Dr. Maria Garcia-Otero, reflected on how his early fascination with technology was shaped at St. Theresa and how the lab continues that legacy.

“From the time he was little, Mario was fascinated by how things worked,” Garcia-Otero said. “He built his first circuit board and coded his first program here at St. Theresa. This lab is more than a room — it is a living tribute to his spirit and a place where students can learn to think critically, learn from mistakes, and dream boldly.”

School leadership underscored that the Mario Pino STREAM Lab aligns seamlessly with St. Theresa’s mission to educate the whole child — mind, body, and spirit.

“Engineering, science, and technology allow our students to marvel at God’s creation while developing the skills to serve others with their gifts,” said Sister Rosalie, principal of St. Theresa Catholic School. “This STREAM Lab is not just a room — it is a place where faith, curiosity, and purpose come alive.”

Students are already engaging with the lab’s collaborative challenges and hands-on tools, learning resilience and perseverance alongside academic content.

“The STREAM Lab teaches us that making mistakes is part of learning,” said Carolina Conill, a fourth-grade student at St. Theresa. “It helps me not give up and keep trying — even when something is hard.”

The Mario Pino STREAM Lab was implemented in partnership with SmartLab, a national provider of immersive, project-based learning environments designed to strengthen student engagement, STEM identity, and career readiness. The SmartLab model encourages students to explore real-world challenges, collaborate with peers, and take ownership of their learning.

The ribbon cutting coincided with St. Theresa Catholic School’s centennial celebration, highlighting the school’s evolution from its founding in 1925 to its continued role as a cornerstone of Catholic education in Coral Gables. Community members reflected on how the new lab bridges tradition and innovation — honoring the past while investing in future generations.

“Together, we honor a century of Catholic education and step confidently into the future — inspired by faith, hope, and love,” Guanche-Martinez said.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐒𝐭. 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐚 𝐂𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐥

Founded in 1925, St. Theresa Catholic School is a parish-based educational community in Coral Gables, Florida, dedicated to forming students academically, spiritually, and socially. Rooted in Catholic values, the school emphasizes faith development, academic excellence, and service to others. Through a rigorous curriculum and a nurturing environment, St. Theresa prepares students to become compassionate leaders, critical thinkers, and lifelong learners guided by integrity and purpose. To learn more, visit stscg.org.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐋𝐚𝐛

SmartLab designs immersive, hands-on learning environments that empower students to explore science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics through authentic, project-based experiences. By combining flexible curriculum, industry-aligned tools, and educator support, SmartLab helps schools strengthen student engagement, STEM identity, and career readiness. SmartLab environments are used by schools and districts across the United States to foster innovation, equity, and real-world learning. To learn more, visit smartlablearning.com.

