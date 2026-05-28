SmartLab Earns Great Place to Work® Certification for 2026–2027

SmartLab employees gather during a company collaboration event, reflecting the organization’s people-first culture, cross-functional teamwork, and shared commitment to advancing STEM education nationwide. SmartLab team members engage with students during a community STEM event, reflecting the company’s commitment to inspiring STEM identity and hands-on learning experiences for learners nationwide. SmartLab partners with schools and local businesses nationwide to host STEM Identity Day events that inspire students to see themselves in STEM while bringing employees together to support local school communities.

Employee feedback highlights SmartLab’s collaborative culture, mission-driven work, and commitment to advancing STEM identity for K–12 learners nationwide

This recognition celebrates a team that embraces challenge, leads with heart, and shows up every day committed to making a difference for schools, students, and each other.” — Dr. Jennifer Berry, CEO of SmartLab

LONGMONT, CO, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SmartLab, a leading STEM education company delivering career-centered K–12 STEM learning solutions, today announced it has been Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the 2026–2027 period. The recognition is based entirely on employee feedback, with 72% of SmartLab employees reporting the company is a great place to work — 15 points higher than the current U.S. average.

The certification marks SmartLab’s first recognition from Great Place To Work®, the global authority on workplace culture and employee experience. SmartLab’s workplace culture is rooted in collaboration, innovation, and a shared commitment to helping schools create transformative STEM learning experiences. As the company continues expanding its national footprint with more than 500 SmartLabs across the United States, employees play a direct role in supporting student engagement, career exploration, and STEM identity development.

“SmartLab is filled with people who run toward possibility,” said Dr. Jennifer Berry, CEO of SmartLab. “This recognition celebrates a team that embraces challenge, leads with heart, and shows up every day committed to making a difference for schools, students, and each other. At SmartLab, we want every student to believe they belong, they can master rigorous challenges, and they add value. Receiving the Great Place To Work Certification means our team feels that same sense of purpose, trust, and connection, and that is incredibly meaningful to me.”

“Being named a Great Place To Work is something earned by our people, not our policies,” said Denise Basler, VP of People at SmartLab. “When every single person in this company, from those in their first month to those in their 10th year, shows up for each other the way ours do, the certification simply makes it official.”

SmartLab supports a fully remote workforce with collaborative hubs that include a warehouse in Longmont, CO, and Industrious office locations in Denver and San Diego. The company invests intentionally in connection and collaboration through annual team retreats, monthly Community Rooms, and virtual Show & Tell-style events designed to encourage knowledge-sharing across departments.

Cross-functional innovation also plays a central role in SmartLab’s culture. Using the Entrepreneurial Operating System® (EOS) framework, teams across departments collaborate to advance strategic priorities, or “rocks,” ensuring employees throughout the organization contribute to company-wide initiatives and innovation efforts.

“What makes SmartLab special is the shared sense of purpose behind everything we do,” said Hannah Brennan, Chief of Staff at SmartLab. “Employees are deeply invested in supporting one another while helping schools create meaningful STEM experiences that inspire students and prepare them for future careers.”

The company’s continued momentum includes recognition from the Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence as a Best of 2025 STEM Solution, as well as earning the ISTE Seal in recognition of SmartLab’s alignment with high-quality standards for educational technology and digital learning. SmartLab also continues to expand initiatives focused on helping students build confidence and identity in STEM learning, including National STEM Identity Day, which will take place Friday, Nov. 6, 2026.

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is awarded based on employee feedback regarding workplace trust, culture, and overall experience. The recognition is widely considered one of the most respected benchmarks for employee satisfaction and organizational culture.

Learn more about SmartLab’s Great Place To Work® Certification here.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐋𝐚𝐛

SmartLab, a leading STEM education company, delivers turnkey, career-centered K–12 STEM programs that equip today’s students for tomorrow’s challenges. Through an integrated ecosystem that includes Learning Environments, Curriculum, Technology, Professional Learning, Support and Partnerships, every hands-on PBL solution connects grade-appropriate STEM applications across eight industry pathways. SmartLab programs include dedicated classroom setups or flexible systems designed for mobility, along with standards-aligned curriculum, teacher training, and ongoing technical and curricular support. Learn more at SmartLabLearning.com.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐓𝐨 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐤®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings more than 30 years of research and data to help organizations create high-trust workplace experiences. Great Place To Work Certification™ is based entirely on employee feedback and is recognized worldwide as a benchmark for outstanding workplace culture. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com.

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