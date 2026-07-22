County Commission Public Hearing on Referendum set for July 28

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (July 22, 2026) — The Charlotte County Commission has scheduled a public hearing at 10 a.m., Tuesday, July 28, 2026, in Room 119 of the Charlotte County Administration Center, 18500 Murdock Circle in Port Charlotte to consider the following resolution:

A resolution of the Board of County Commissioners of Charlotte County, Florida, calling for a referendum election relating to the expansion of the environmentally sensitive lands program, calling for a continuation of 0.20 mill ad valorem tax for an additional 20-year period and further relating to a bond referendum for the issuance of bonds in an aggregate principal amount not-to-exceed $70,000,000, payable from the 0.20 mill ad valorem tax; providing for findings; providing for authorization to continue the Environmentally Sensitive Lands Program ad valorem tax; providing for authorization to issue bonds; providing for a bond referendum; calling for a referendum election; providing for polling places; providing for election officials; providing for hours of election; providing for ballot questions; providing for notice of election; providing for referendum results; providing for severability; providing for notification by clerk; providing for an effective date.

Interested parties may appear at the meeting and be heard with respect to the proposed resolution. Should any agency or person decide to appeal any decision made by the board with respect to any matter considered at such meeting, he will need a record of the proceeding, and for such purpose, he may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

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