News Release - Mid-County Transfer Station & Recycling Facility Partial Closure Aug. 11

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (July 22, 2026) The Mid-County Transfer & Recycling Facility located at 19765 Kenilworth Blvd, Port Charlotte, will be partially closed starting Aug. 11 for renovations. The facility will be open for scrap metal drop-off, household hazardous waste, sharps (hypodermic needles), waste tires, and recyclable items drop-off only. The C.A.R.E.’s ReUse store will also be closed.

Residents are encouraged to use the West Charlotte Mini-Transfer & Recycling Facility located at 7070 Environmental Way in Englewood. The hours of both facilities are 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.

For information, contact Chad Ray at 941-575-3643.

###