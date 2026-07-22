News Release - Mid-County Transfer Station & Recycling Facility Partial Closure Aug. 11
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (July 22, 2026) The Mid-County Transfer & Recycling Facility located at 19765 Kenilworth Blvd, Port Charlotte, will be partially closed starting Aug. 11 for renovations. The facility will be open for scrap metal drop-off, household hazardous waste, sharps (hypodermic needles), waste tires, and recyclable items drop-off only. The C.A.R.E.’s ReUse store will also be closed.
Residents are encouraged to use the West Charlotte Mini-Transfer & Recycling Facility located at 7070 Environmental Way in Englewood. The hours of both facilities are 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.
For information, contact Chad Ray at 941-575-3643.
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.