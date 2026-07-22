Free AI Training Series Explores Leading AI Tools

ONLC Training is a leading provider of IT and business skills training, offering a wide range of courses both online and at over 100 locations across North America

ONLC Training offers limited-capacity webinars on Microsoft Express, Copilot Cowork, Claude Skills, and ChatGPT Work.

Whether an organization is considering Microsoft Copilot, Claude, ChatGPT, or a faster Microsoft certification path, understanding the strengths and limits of each option is an important first step.” — Andy Williamson, CEO and Director of AI Strategy at ONLC Training

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Businesses are rapidly adopting AI agents, Microsoft Copilot, ChatGPT, and Claude to automate everyday work, but many organizations are still deciding which tools best fit their needs. To help professionals evaluate the latest AI technologies and build practical AI skills, ONLC Training is launching a free AI webinar series covering Microsoft Express certification training, Microsoft Copilot Cowork, Claude Skills, and ChatGPT Work.The four instructor-led online sessions are free to attend, but space is limited. Early registration is encouraged for professionals and teams interested in exploring practical AI tools, AI agents, and faster Microsoft certification training.“Organizations are moving beyond experimenting with AI and beginning to assign it meaningful work,” said Andy Williamson, CEO and Director of AI Strategy at ONLC Training. “The challenge isn’t whether these tools are capable—it’s understanding which AI solutions fit your business and how to introduce them responsibly. These sessions give professionals a practical way to compare the options before making larger technology or training investments.”A FASTER PATH TO MICROSOFT CERTIFICATIONThe series begins on August 4, 2026, from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time with Microsoft Express: The New Two-Day Path to Certification.This free session introduces ONLC’s new Microsoft Express training format, which helps professionals build practical Microsoft skills and prepare for certification through focused, two-day instructor-led courses. Attendees will learn how Microsoft Express bridges the gap between self-paced Microsoft Learn and a traditional multi-day certification course.The session will also review the current Microsoft Express course lineup across AI, security, and data; explain how to select the right path; and outline the journey from class to Microsoft certification.DELEGATE REAL WORK WITH MICROSOFT COPILOT COWORKOn August 11, 2026, from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time, ONLC presents Microsoft Copilot Cowork: Get More Done by Delegating Real Work.This Microsoft Copilot training session demonstrates how Copilot Cowork can plan and complete multi-step assignments across Microsoft 365 files and applications. Participants will see examples involving reports, spreadsheets, research, and document preparation, along with guidance for introducing AI agents with appropriate controls and guardrails.TURN TEAM KNOWLEDGE INTO REUSABLE CLAUDE SKILLSThe series continues on September 2, 2026, from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time with Building Custom Claude Skills: Bottle Your Best Process and Scale It Across Your Team.This Claude AI training session explores how organizations can capture repeatable processes, domain knowledge, and best practices in reusable Claude Skills without writing code. Attendees will see how a Skill is created for a real task, shared across a team, and used to improve consistency across Claude, Cowork, and the Claude API.EXPLORE OPENAI'S NEW CHATGPT WORK AGENTThe final session, "ChatGPT Work: OpenAI’s New Agent That Gets the Job Done", takes place on September 24, 2026, from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.The session examines how ChatGPT Work can take on a goal, gather information from connected applications and files, divide a project into steps, and produce finished deliverables such as spreadsheets, presentations, documents, and websites. Attendees will also learn about approval checkpoints, plan mode, and how ChatGPT Work compares with Microsoft Copilot Cowork and Claude.“AI is quickly becoming another member of the team,” Williamson added. “Whether an organization is considering Microsoft Copilot, Claude, ChatGPT, or a faster Microsoft certification path, understanding the strengths and limits of each option is an important first step. These webinars are intended to make that evaluation easier and more practical.”All four webinars are presented live online, are free to attend, and require no previous AI or Microsoft experience. They are suitable for business leaders, IT professionals, operations teams, managers, and professionals interested in AI productivity, AI automation, Microsoft certification, and practical business applications for AI agents.Registration is now open, and attendance is limited for each session. Professionals interested in Microsoft Copilot training, ChatGPT training, Claude AI training, Microsoft Express certification, and AI agent training are encouraged to reserve their seats early at: www.onlc.com/webinar-series ABOUT ONLC TRAININGONLC Training is a leading provider of instructor-led IT, Microsoft, cybersecurity, AI, and business skills training. Through live online classes, Microsoft certification courses, private team training, custom learning solutions, and AI transformation services, ONLC helps individuals and organizations develop practical technology skills that improve productivity and business performance. Training is available online and at more than 100 locations across North America. Learn more at www.onlc.com

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