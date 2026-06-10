Claude Skills Demand Drives New Training Options

ONLC Training is a leading provider of IT and business skills training, offering a wide range of courses both online and at over 100 locations across North America

ONLC Training expands its Claude offerings with instructor-led courses, a free Claude Code webinar, and private team training solutions

Every organization is at a different stage of AI adoption. That's why we've built multiple ways for organizations to learn Claude.” — Andy Williamson CEO and Co-founder of ONLC Training

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As organizations move beyond AI experimentation and begin integrating generative AI into everyday work, demand for practical Claude skills is growing across business and technical teams. To meet that demand, ONLC Training has expanded its Claude training portfolio with new instructor-led courses, a free developer-focused webinar on Claude Code, and customized private training options for organizations seeking to build AI capabilities across their workforce."The interest in Claude is real and it's growing fast," said Andy Williamson, CEO and Co-founder of ONLC Training. "Anthropic keeps raising the bar with new features and capabilities, and organizations are paying attention. We're releasing this curriculum because the market is ready and we want to make sure teams have a practical path to get started."FREE LEARNING FOR DEVELOPERS AND TECHNICAL LEADERSAs part of its expanded Claude training initiative, ONLC will host the free webinar Claude Code for Your Development Team: How to Refactor Your Development Team with Agents on June 25, 2026, from Noon–1:00 PM ET.The webinar introduces Claude Code, Anthropic's command-line coding assistant that allows developers to delegate programming tasks directly from their terminal. Participants will learn what Claude Code is, how to get started, how AI agents can fit into modern development workflows, and practical considerations for maintaining code quality and collaboration as AI becomes part of the software development process.The session is intended for developers, engineering managers, technical leaders, and decision-makers evaluating how AI-assisted development may fit within their organizations.Registration for the free webinar is available at:INSTRUCTOR-LED TRAINING FOR CLAUDE USERSAlongside the webinar, ONLC has launched a catalog of instructor-led Claude courses designed for professionals seeking practical AI skills. The curriculum covers the broader Claude product family, including Claude AI for productivity and content creation, Claude Cowork for workflow automation, Claude Code for AI-assisted development, and business-focused integrations and plugins.Available courses include Introduction to Generative AI: Using Claude by Anthropic, Claude Cowork: AI That Acts on Your Behalf, Claude Code for Non-Programmers, and Claude Small Business Plugins Overview. Courses start at $295 and provide hands-on instruction that helps learners apply Claude to real-world business and technical scenarios.Complete course descriptions, schedules, and pricing are available at:PRIVATE TEAM TRAINING FOR AI ADOPTIONFor organizations seeking a coordinated approach to AI adoption, ONLC also offers private Claude training for departments, teams, and enterprise-wide initiatives. Training can be customized to specific business objectives, technical environments, and workforce skill levels, helping organizations develop practical AI capabilities that align with operational goals and employee responsibilities."Every organization is at a different stage of AI adoption," Williamson added. "Some teams are looking for a starting point, others want technical guidance, and many need a training strategy that can scale across the business. That's why we've built multiple ways for organizations to learn Claude—from free educational events to instructor-led courses and customized private training."As Claude continues to gain traction for productivity, automation, and software development, ONLC's expanded training portfolio provides flexible options for individuals, development teams, and organizations looking to build practical AI skills.For more information about Claude training, private group instruction, or upcoming AI webinars, visit www.onlc.com or call 1-800-288-8221.ABOUT ONLC TRAININGONLC Training is a leading provider of IT and business skills training with over 100 locations across North America. ONLC delivers instructor-led training for individuals and organizations through online learning, public classes, private team training, and customized workforce development programs. Training spans artificial intelligence, cloud computing, cybersecurity, software development, business applications, and other technology disciplines. For more information, visit www.onlc.com

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