New Two-Day Courses Accelerate Microsoft AI Skills

ONLC Training is a leading provider of IT and business skills training, offering a wide range of courses both online and at over 100 locations across North America

ONLC Training's Microsoft Express program helps professionals build practical AI, security, cloud, and data skills while preparing for Microsoft certification

Microsoft Express gives people the opportunity to learn the most valuable parts of the official curriculum in just two days, gain practical experience through hands-on labs” — Andy Williamson, CEO and Director of AI Strategy at ONLC Training

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As organizations race to adopt artificial intelligence across every department, professionals need practical Microsoft skills without spending an entire week away from work. ONLC Training has introduced Microsoft Express, a new series of two-day instructor-led courses that help learners quickly develop hands-on Microsoft AI, cloud, security, and data skills while providing a direct path toward Microsoft certification."Many professionals want to earn Microsoft certifications, but finding an entire workweek for training isn't always realistic," said Andy Williamson, CEO and Director of AI Strategy at ONLC Training. "Microsoft Express gives people the opportunity to learn the most valuable parts of the official curriculum in just two days, gain practical experience through hands-on labs, and continue preparing for certification at their own pace."A FASTER PATH TO MICROSOFT SKILLSMicrosoft Express bridges the gap between self-paced learning and traditional four- or five-day certification courses. Each two-day class focuses on the highest-value portions of Microsoft's official curriculum, combining instructor guidance with hands-on labs that help participants immediately apply new skills in real-world scenarios.Rather than replacing Microsoft's official learning path, Microsoft Express complements it. Participants leave with practical experience, an understanding of the remaining curriculum, and direct access to Microsoft Learn modules and certification exam guidance so they can continue preparing at their own pace.Every course is delivered online by an experienced instructor, making it easy for individuals or entire teams to participate from wherever they work.FOCUSED LEARNING FOR HIGH-DEMAND AI AND CLOUD ROLESThe Microsoft Express lineup covers six of Microsoft's fastest-growing technology disciplines, including AI agent development with Microsoft Copilot Studio, Azure AI cloud development, AI and cloud security, security operations, Microsoft Fabric analytics, and Microsoft 365 AI administration.Each course is completed in just two days for $995 and aligns with a Microsoft certification, including several newly introduced certification paths. The goal is simple: help professionals become productive faster while providing a clear roadmap toward earning Microsoft credentials that employers recognize."Organizations don't just need certified professionals—they need people who can apply these skills immediately," Williamson added. "Microsoft Express helps learners build confidence through hands-on experience while giving them a practical path toward certification without requiring a full week away from work."FLEXIBLE OPTIONS FOR INDIVIDUALS AND TEAMSMicrosoft Express courses are available as scheduled public classes and as private training that can be customized for organizations looking to upskill departments or project teams. With more than 40 years of experience delivering Microsoft and IT training, ONLC continues to expand its offerings to help businesses keep pace with rapidly evolving AI technologies.To learn more about Microsoft Express or register for an upcoming class, visit www.onlc.com/landing/microsoft-express or call 1-800-288-8221.ABOUT ONLC TRAININGONLC Training is a leading provider of IT, business, and AI skills training, serving individuals and organizations across North America for more than 40 years. Training is available online and at over 100 locations across North America, with flexible public classes and private team training that can be customized for organizations of any size. ONLC's expanding portfolio includes Microsoft, AI, cybersecurity, cloud computing, data analytics, business applications, and professional development courses designed to help today's workforce build practical, in-demand skills. Learn more at www.onlc.com

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