Melba Moore Reveals Her New Single 'Love Wins Every Time'

Melba Moore's new single, "Love Wins Every Time," will be available on all streaming platforms on July 24th, 2026

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tony Award winner, four-time Grammy nominee and legendary R&B hit maker Melba Moore unveils a new single, " Love Wins Every Time ."Available on July 24th, 2026, to all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music, Moore's latest track is an anthem, reflecting the unstoppable power of love.Produced and written by Rahni Song and Chloe Barjona-Dunbar, with Beau Huggins and Charli Huggins as executive producers, "Love Wins Every Time" highlights Moore’s unmatched vocal endurance and ageless ability to connect deeply with fans across generations."Music has always been my vessel for healing," says Moore. "Right now, the world needs a reminder that no matter the struggles we face individually or collectively, love remains our ultimate victory. This song is my heart poured out for everyone who needs a little light right now."The single builds on the massive success of Moore’s recent projects, which includes her recent Amazon Books five-star rated memoir, “ This is It…Marvelous and Getting Better .”Melba Moore will be performing at two locations of the Blue Note nightclub this fall. First, in Los Angeles (September 4th and 5th), then New York City (November 7th & 8th).Melba Moore on social media -Facebook - @mooremelbaInstagram – @melba1mooreWebsite - iammelbamoore.com

Listen to Melba Moore's new single, "Love Wins Every Time."

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