Media Veteran Angelo Ellerbee Reveals New Website For Double XXposure Firm

Media veteran Angelo Ellerbee

EDGEWATER, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Public Relations/Artist Development veteran Angelo Ellerbee, who represents legends such as Grammy Winners/Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Dionne Warwick and Kool & the Gang founder/leader Robert Kool Bell, unveiled a new, updated website for his firm, Double XXposure Media Relations.The site, doublexxposure.com , serves as a landing page for the numerous offerings Ellerbee has for potential and current clients. This ranges from online masterclasses in public relations and crisis management, to strategy consulting, mentorship and digital products.While Ellerbee is expanding into the aforementioned areas, his firm will continue its mission in serving clients with publicity services. “In my fifty plus years in media, I never considered myself a ‘one-trick pony',” he explains. “I believe in presenting a boutique of services, many of them media-related but also quite a few in the area of professional development and direction. It’s my goal to not only help those who are already in business, but the next generation of leaders and creators.”In addition to expanded work and services, Ellerbee is the author of Amazon best-selling motivational books, “Ask Angelo”, “The Sense of Success” and “Before I Let You Go.” He’s planning a lecture tour of colleges and universities for the fall of 2026.

Angelo Ellerbee discusses the new Double XXposure website

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