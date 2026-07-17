HEAL & RISE 2026 Expands Into First Tri-Country Convening Advancing Youth & Women's Mental Health

Beyond The Call 24 7 Unites New York City, Canada, Trinidad and Tobago in One Shared Live Experience Ozzie Stewart, Founder/President, Beyond The Call 24 7

Beyond The Call 24 7 Unites New York City, Canada, Trinidad and Tobago in One Shared Live Experience

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beyond The Call 24 7, Inc. announces that its flagship HEAL & RISE 2026, an international healing movement convening, will take place this fall on Thursday, September 24th at the TD Bank U.S. location, 1 Vanderbilt Avenue in New York City. Doors open at 4:30 pm ET.The event will expand the organization's first simultaneous tri-country experience, connecting TD Bank's One Vanderbilt headquarters in New York City with satellite gatherings in Scarborough, Canada, as well as Trinidad and Tobago through one shared live broadcast.Building on the success of its inaugural 2025 convening, HEAL & RISE 2026 will bring together survivors, mental health professionals, educators, researchers, artists, musicians, advocates, policymakers, and community leaders committed to advancing youth and women's mental health.Presented through Beyond The Call 24 7's HEAL & RISE framework in collaboration with W.I.T.H. (West Indian True Heritage), the convening is rooted in Caribbean heritage and lived experience.Unlike a traditional conference, the event will blend keynote conversations with visual art, music, cuisine, storytelling, and immersive experiences engaging the five senses—sight, sound, smell, taste, and touch—to foster healing, resilience, and community connection."What began as one gathering has become a movement," said Ozzie Stewart, Founder and President of Beyond The Call 24 7. "By bringing New York, Canada, as well as Trinidad and Tobago together in one shared experience, we're sending a powerful message to every survivor: you are not alone. Your healing matters, your story matters, and together we can rise."The convening serves as a catalyst for year-round partnerships, educational programming, and community healing initiatives throughout the Caribbean diaspora and beyond.Founded in 2023, Beyond The Call 24 7, Inc. transforms lived experience into collective healing through storytelling, advocacy, culture, education, and community engagement.For more information, go to beyondthecall23.org

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